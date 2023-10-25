Get To Know... Dirt Buyer

What's your earliest musical memory?

I grew up around a lot of music, so I don’t really remember anything specific from childhood. I remember my family going to see my dad sing with the Glen Miller Orchestra when I was really young. He was singing with a few different big bands back then. I don’t know a lot about his career, but I was exposed to live music at a super young age. My mom would play his CDs at home and I would yell into the speaker system because I thought he could hear me. I started playing piano when I was maybe in 3rd grade and I hated it. I wanted to play guitar solos and metal riffs. I stopped playing and picked up guitar in middle school and lost most of my touch as far as piano goes.

You grew up in New Jersey and live in Brooklyn - how do their music scenes compare? What influence have they had on your output?

I wasn’t involved in the music scene in New Jersey, but I spent a lot of time going to shows when I was 19/20. I didn’t start writing songs until I was in college. I really fucked with the emo bands and I loved anything with twinkly guitar. Something about east coast emo music always really resonated with me and it’s a staple in my writing even now. I can’t really compare the two scenes because I was a lot younger when I was living in NJ and engaged with music and life much differently than I do now. Music has definitely become more 'job-ly', but the way I appreciate it is always growing and changing, and I love it just as much as ever.

Your upcoming album, 'Dirt Buyer II', was written and recorded while you were on tour just before the pandemic. How do you relate to its songs now, three years on from their conception?

My whole life is a lot better now for the most part, so listening back to these songs sometimes feels like I’m listening to somebody else express their experience. I dunno, it feels like I’m listening to it from the perspective of whatever is between that version of myself and this current version of myself. The songs are very much mine and they’re written about very specific experiences that I had, but they just seem so far away. My relationship with this record has changed a lot over these past few years, but I’m back to really loving the songs that I wrote and the way that it all came together. It’s a very special album and I really hope that people will get behind it and relate in their respective ways.

