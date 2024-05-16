Get To Know... Eva Ruiz

What’s your earliest musical memory?

I remember being in the living room very young with my diapers on and my grandma clapping me and singing flamenco. Music has always been very present in my life and in my family.

You grew up in Lanzarote; how do you think that’s shaped your musical upbringing? What is the musical scene like there?

I think that being from Lanzarote really defines who I am as an artist and as a person. I've always been in the middle of a lot of cultures and the simplicity of growing up here makes me see music with so many different colours and sounds. The Canary Islands has a huge music scene now and I believe it is because of this.

Which of your songs do you think you’re most proud of? Can you tell us a little about the song?

Every song is like a baby to me, even though I think that ‘Ahora Que Puedo’ might be one of the special ones, just because I waited almost ten years to put it out, waiting for the moment that felt right. I've always thought that song was so special and personal that it had to be that way. I wrote it in my room when I was 16, I had just moved to Madrid after my first heartbreak.

Not only do you make music, but you’re also an actress: what’s it like to juggle both careers and do you find that elements of your acting career help to inspire your music?

It's really a blessing to be able to share my creativity in so many different things. For too long I've been focusing on one or two things and right now I'm enjoying the beautiful process of letting myself fly and discover new artistic things that I love. It's very revealing to see all this happening around me but can be exhausting sometimes. All these artistic things are definitely connected and inspire me with all of it.

You’re currently working on your debut record. What’re you exploring within it? What have you been inspired by?

It's been a beautiful process, I'm still finishing some of the songs and enjoying the process very much. My home, love, travelling and all the crazy experiences that I've gone through this past year are the core of the album. It's gonna be very personal and connected to my roots, with sounds and visuals.

What should we expect from your live show in the UK this week?

What I love the most about performing is when I’m feeling that even if it's a lot of people and an open space, it still feels personal, like I'm by myself with every single person, having that personal experience with everyone. It's also my first time singing in the UK, so I'm very excited. I want people to have fun, I'm going there to open my heart and enjoy it the most. We all go there to forget about our problems together and have a beautiful time.