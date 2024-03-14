Get To Know... Hannah Grae

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

I would probably say that you should listen to me if you wanna have a good time and feel alive.

You were born in Port Talbot - what’s the music scene like there? Was there a good supply of gigs/venues around growing up?

If I’m honest, I didn’t really know about music and bands when I was younger. I very much grew up watching TV and film and I truly believed up until about the age of 11 that music only existed in TV and film. So unfortunately, I don’t know too much about it - I feel like Port Talbot is more known for its acting community, but I’m sure that there is a thriving music scene I just sadly missed out on.

What’s the story behind your first instrument and the first song you wrote?

I think my first ever instrument was a tiny pink guitar and the first song I wrote, as far as I can remember, was a song called ‘The Chicken Song’. It was just about how much I like chicken and it was inspired by Phoebe Buffay, because she was my favourite artist at the time. I was wearing a weird hat and my parents videoed it - it haunts me to this day. It’s kind of a good song though...

Tell us the best (and worst) advice you’ve been given as a musician…

I think the best advice I’ve been given is to not give up – which I know sounds really simple, but I just replay that in my head quite a lot because it’s a tough thing to decide to do with your life, and it’s not made for everyone. If I don’t give up then I know that I can get somewhere with it as long as I believe in myself, because you do have to be your own cheerleader a lot of the time and that’s really important.

It's not necessarily advice, but just being encouraged to care about social media numbers has not helped. I think if I asked anyone they would say to not care, but unfortunately the music industry has become quite reliant on social stats - it’s something I’m trying to not focus on so much.

