Neu Get To Know… Hannah Grae
The Port Talbot riser following in the pop-punk shaped footsteps of Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne et al.
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
She may only be 21, but Port Talbot’s Hannah Grae has no problem wearing her heart on her sleeve. From crunching riffs to rip-roaring vocals, her confessional, pop-punk infused sound quickly catapulted her viral, and she’s since graced festival stages at the likes of Glasto, Reading & Leeds, The Great Escape, 2000trees and more.
‘Better Now You’re Gone’ (the follow up to her 2023 EP ‘Hell Is A Teenage Girl’) landed last month: a fiery, propulsive breakup cut in the vein of Avril Lavigne or Olivia Rodrigo that well and truly whet fans’ appetites for more new music to come. Now, ahead of the imminent arrival of her mini-album ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ - which traverses, in Hannah’s words, “naivety, grief, guilt, temptation, and a pretty dramatic murder mystery” - we get to know the rising star a little better.
Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.
I would probably say that you should listen to me if you wanna have a good time and feel alive.
You were born in Port Talbot - what’s the music scene like there? Was there a good supply of gigs/venues around growing up?
If I’m honest, I didn’t really know about music and bands when I was younger. I very much grew up watching TV and film and I truly believed up until about the age of 11 that music only existed in TV and film. So unfortunately, I don’t know too much about it - I feel like Port Talbot is more known for its acting community, but I’m sure that there is a thriving music scene I just sadly missed out on.
What’s the story behind your first instrument and the first song you wrote?
I think my first ever instrument was a tiny pink guitar and the first song I wrote, as far as I can remember, was a song called ‘The Chicken Song’. It was just about how much I like chicken and it was inspired by Phoebe Buffay, because she was my favourite artist at the time. I was wearing a weird hat and my parents videoed it - it haunts me to this day. It’s kind of a good song though...
Tell us the best (and worst) advice you’ve been given as a musician…
I think the best advice I’ve been given is to not give up – which I know sounds really simple, but I just replay that in my head quite a lot because it’s a tough thing to decide to do with your life, and it’s not made for everyone. If I don’t give up then I know that I can get somewhere with it as long as I believe in myself, because you do have to be your own cheerleader a lot of the time and that’s really important.
It's not necessarily advice, but just being encouraged to care about social media numbers has not helped. I think if I asked anyone they would say to not care, but unfortunately the music industry has become quite reliant on social stats - it’s something I’m trying to not focus on so much.
You released your debut EP last year, then had a huge summer of festivals! What are you most looking forward to in 2024 (musically or otherwise)?
I think last year I had quite a rigid plan set out for myself and a lot of very strict goals that I was really hard on myself if I didn’t achieve – and I didn’t achieve many of them, because they were so unrealistic! I still had an incredible year and I still loved it, but this year I’ve decided to just let myself enjoy things and not put too much pressure on achieving things. Hopefully this way I can just put less pressure on myself, release music and do shows without it feeling like I’m trying to tick things off my list. I think that’s what I’m most excited for.
If people could take away one thing from your music, what would it be?
I think that you shouldn’t care about what people think about you and just be authentic. I know that sounds really cliché, but a lot of my music and lyrics are quite simple because my favourite kind of music is the type where you're sort of being told how you’re feeling by an artist. Sometimes I don’t quite know how I’m feeling, then I listen to a song and it explains it perfectly - and in that moment, I’m just glad that the song is quite simple to understand.
I’ve had some comments online saying like ‘this isn’t poetry’ or ‘this isn’t complex’, and I honestly take that as a compliment because that’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to be myself and not over-complicate things, and I hope that people feel empowered to do the same thing when they listen to my music.
Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner – what are you making?
Okay, so I have recently nailed my favourite recipe of all time (that I’ve kind of made up). It’s basically a noodle dish - because I’m obsessed with noodles - and it’s tofu, edamame, and broccolini, and it’s the best dish I have ever made. I make it all the time!
'Nothing Lasts Forever' is out tomorrow (15th March).
Books & Film at Rough Trade
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Caity Baser — Still Learning
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!