Get To Know... late night drive home

What’s your earliest musical memory?

For me, the earliest memory I have of music is riding in the car with my brother and listening to emo bands he would have shuffled on his iPod. A lot of that is what made me have the musical taste that I have today, and I’m so grateful.



You hail from El Paso, Texas - was there a good supply of venues there growing up? What was the music scene like?

Off the top of my head, there's only about one actual venue I can think of that's stood the test of time, but there are DIY places for small artists which are always fun to dance around at. The DIY music scene here has always been a bit more punk-oriented, with the occasional shoegaze or indie rock band coming through. Nevertheless, the scene in El Paso gets down.



You’d put out a string of singles before ‘Stress Relief’ went viral in 2021. Can you tell us a bit more about what this experience was like?

Before the first EP - 'am I sinking or am I swimming' - came out, we weren’t really sure what our sound was and we didn’t have a clue of what we wanted to be. There was no sense of direction, and most of the time we were just making music for the sake of making music. All we knew is that we wanted to be a band that people could resonate with. Keep in mind this was before we got the chance to play in front of so many people, so most of the shows at the time were small intimate shows ranging anywhere from zero to about fifteen people.

