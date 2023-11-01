Get To Know... Lutalo

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

Swipe left, nothing to see here.



You were raised in Minnesota but are now based in Vermont; what influence have these places had on you and your music and your new EP?

It’s just another place to live in this country. The trees there have a different taste in music than back in Minnesota, so I just try to make something they’re into.



You've been on tour with the likes of Big Thief amongst others - what were those experiences like, and what did you learn from them?



Touring with anyone is a great opportunity to share my thoughts and creations. I think a lot has to be considered to make them happen. The cost and energy it takes to make it out on the road is a lot on your own. I’ve been very lucky to have a series of friends that were willing to let me ride along in their vans and buses. Without that, things definitely would be a lot more difficult. I’ve been able to connect a lot deeper with the acts I’ve traveled with because of that so I’m very grateful for that as well.