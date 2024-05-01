Get To Know... Maruja

You’ve carved out a bit of a reputation for your frenetic live shows; give us the best / funniest / most chaotic (delete as appropriate) story from your just-wrapped UK tour.

Every show brings something special - when you play with the energy and passion that we give, it's very hard not to feel like everything depends on that one performance. Because we're not afraid to be vulnerable on stage and to express ourselves however we see fit, I think people respect that and see it as refreshing, and want to be a part of it.

It's hard to pick out one story; people have come up to us bawling their eyes out because our music and performance allowed them to express themselves emotionally. To me, that is the most profound thing we could possibly do. Having said that, our second date at The White Hotel was insane. The energy, the pits, the crowd surfing - everything just went so hard, and to see that love from a hometown audience is something we're all very proud of. I think the best story of the tour is the fact that it's entirely sold out, and it's only our second ever headline tour.

What are your worst musical habits?

We could probably use a bit more practice, but that's more finding the time more than anything. Up until a couple months ago we were running it all ourselves - we'd link up and spend all our time on our laptops trying to run a business rather than make music. So yeah, time keeping!

Your new EP ‘Connla’s Well’ is your second project in two years, and much of it seems to speak to notions of unpredictability, catharsis, and control (or lack thereof). Was there a particular narrative or mood you wanted to capture with these five tracks? What do you hope listeners will take away from it?

We were writing this EP during a period of much unrest and anxiety that wasn't felt just in the UK, but globally. We had Brexit, the pandemic, then the war and now genocide. It is of my firm belief that the artist is here to help heal, especially during these times of global oppression. There's so little truth in the way of politics, so much misinformation spread to hide the truth further or to confuse the general public. In many ways, the capitalist takeover of corporate giants makes me feel like music and love are about the only things left in the world that are spiritual. Our latest EP captures the 'Zeitgeist' of the now, with some sprinkles of hope and prosperity in there too - a reminder that even in spite of all the shit we've dragged ourselves through, we've still come out the other side smiling.

Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner - what are you making?

Steak n Eggs.