What’s your earliest musical memory?

If we’re being real, my first musical memory was realising if I sing really loud I can get everyone to pay attention to me. So it was probably just me interrupting a beautiful moment by screaming ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’.

The first moment I felt like I had my personal relationship with music would be going to a show like Annie or The Lion King and seeing kids my age perform and sing on stage. I remember that shifting my perspective a lot.

You’re based in Nashville, which obviously has a big musical reputation! Can you tell us a bit more about the scene there? Who are some other artists breaking through at the moment?

Nashville is such an interesting music town! Everyone obviously immediately thinks of country and Americana music, but I think there is something so special about the DIY and indie scenes here. I think when you live in an area where the music you play or the things you’re trying to say aren’t necessarily the norm, it can be tricky to manoeuvre, but I also think it makes the community you find that much more special and connected. The amount of support and cheerleading this community does for each other is unlike any other place - everyone just champions each other because all we want is more great music and art, and that’s what people are doing.

In terms of other artists, I’ve been loving the amount of women-led bands coming out of Nashville! Snõõper is such a key player in the scene here, their shows are so creative and fun; they have paper-mache bugs, stoplights, and the energy they create is infectious! It’s a great place to jump and get thrown around. Artists like Venus & the Flytraps, Joiner, Baby Wave, Wilby, Hana Eid and Annie DiRusso also all make me scream and dance and throw up in the best way!



Your upcoming debut album ‘spittake’ incorporates elements of pop, indie, folk, and grunge - which one song would you recommend to a first-time listener, and why?

I think the first single ‘ifshitfuq’ is a good introduction to the record sonically and lyrically. The language and tones used are kinda sprinkled all over the album, though each song has a different flavour. But I think the actual intro to the album, ‘spittake’, is a good choice too. It feels like you’ve been told a secret that you’re not exactly sure you should know.



You’ve mentioned that ‘iznotreal’ was partly inspired by AI. What other inspirations outside of music have an impact on your writing?

It’s funny, because if you were to ask about musical inspirations for the album, I could answer that easily and go on and on. When it comes to inspirations outside of music, I don’t think I’ve ever thought about it to be honest. I write how I talk in my head and that’s super important to me. I think it’s the little moments and simple language that leave the most room for the projection of emotion; the simplicity opens it up to what [the listener] was personally meant to get out of it, not exactly what I was feeling at the time.



So inspiration-wise, I think it’s just life and those little “a-ha” moments that give you so much out of something easy and light. Also, I take a lot of inspiration from certain authors who I love, like Vonnegut and Banana Yoshimoto. I tend to read books where the language is simple, yet witty and thought-provoking, and that for sure inspires phrasing and just lets me be playful.

