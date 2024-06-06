Get To Know... oreglo

What are the first songs/albums you ever bought with your own money, and why?

Teigan: The first record I bought was the album ‘FYAH’ by Theon Cross - it was around the time I started maturing my music taste and finding the direction I wanted my sound to go in.

Linus: ‘1, 2, Kung Fu’ by Boy Azooga; it was my favourite album when I was like 15, and I remember going to a record store when I was on a holiday in Scotland and seeing it in physical form - I had to buy it with the cash I saved up. I remember as soon as I got back home, I dug up our old record player with the help of my dad, and played that record non-stop for the next few months. I LOVED the sense of ownership that it was my record.

Nicco: I bought this CD of a Miles Davis live performance one time - it was from a random show he did with his second quintet in Copenhagen or something - and I didn’t know much about that quintet at the time, but just remember listening to it in the car and being blown away.

c-sé: ‘Wun 2’ by IZCO, Reeko. Sonically, it’s a mimesis of having your chin up during tough times, and cherishing the small things. The energy and chemistry is undeniably profound and this duo maintains a gripping authenticity despite weaving through multiple soundscapes.

You met through the youth organisations Tomorrow’s Warriors and Kinetika Bloco - can you tell us a bit more about them? What do you think you gained or learned from your involvement with them (besides bandmates)?

Teigan: I started my tuba journey with Kinetika Bloco and it taught me a lot about working with other musicians, especially how to listen - it’s about not only knowing your part, but also knowing everyone else’s. Having confidence in yourself is also a big thing I learned from them too.

Linus: Even though I wasn’t directly involved in Warriors, going to the odd class on the weekend, leading our jam, and being given gigs through them has been a vital part of oreglo. The community of young musicians connected by Warriors has helped me meet so many amazing, inspiring people.

Nicco: Going to Warriors not only put me in an environment where I could gain full appreciation for music and hone my craft, it also gave me a whole family of musicians to look up to, be mentored by, and who provide me with constant inspiration and support, guiding the way to where I needed to be.

c-sé: Tomorrow’s Warriors showcased the power of community and the power of London. oreglo wouldn’t be what it is if these ideas of breaking down socio-economic boundaries weren’t encouraged by such organisations.

These are also the sorts of organisations shouted out by Ezra Collective in their 2023 Mercury Prize winners’ speech. For young jazz musicians such as yourselves, what’s the significance of having a group like Ezra Collective gain more prominence in the public consciousness?

Teigan: I feel like it allows us to be comfortable knowing that there’s not so much judgement out there, which gives us more time to just focus on making the music we enjoy. Also, the fact that niche music like ours is already being loved by many people makes our journey if not easier, then at least more guided.

Linus: When they won, it felt like the start of something very big; it really made us feel like this scene has so much more to give, and has a lot of potential to really reach new levels and audiences.

Nicco: The whole scene is so well interconnected - everyone knows everyone, especially when you’ve all come through the same youth programmes, so seeing them do their thing just reinstates that sense of community. It’s like you’ve got older siblings paving the way for you; any time people from the Warriors family do something big, it gives me a whole new wave of inspiration. I will never forget watching the Mercury Prize on TV when Ezra won - it was surreal.

c-sé: It symbolises a stylistic change and foreshadows the future of what defines London. We live in an era where curation supersedes creation, and Ezra has set the standard of seamlessly blending the past and present.