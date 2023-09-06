Get To Know... Oslo Twins

What were the first gigs you ever went to?

Eric: For me it was Lemonjelly when I was about 3-4 years old (I was a raver from a young age). I think it was a launch event for something because I remember it being in an all white venue with the walls painted in lemons. I was equal parts scared and intrigued.

Claudia: I think my first gig was Avril Lavigne, when I was around 7. I had a poster of her that I hung diagonally on my wall, to be extra edgy.

Will: I remember seeing Prince when I was about 11, at Hop Farm Festival. Tragically I didn’t realise how lucky I was at the time and was more excited to see Rizzle Kicks (no disrespect to them).

You've supported an array of bands this year, as well as playing your own headline shows. What's your number one piece of advice for touring?

Luke: Don’t buy more gear than you can carry.

Ed: Always bring a tupperware with pesto pasta.

Will: Bring a spare change of jeans if you’re playing a gig in Bristol the day after playing a very muddy festival in Wales.

What are your worst musical habits?

Eric: When I hear something I like, I just rinse it to the point where I can’t listen any more. There’s no in-between.

Claudia: Getting obsessed with an individual song and then not listening to the rest of the artist’s work.

Will: I’ve started adding a 70s-funk-style auto-wah effect to my bass when no one’s looking.

Ed: Sharp 11s.

What inspirations outside of music have an impact on your songwriting?

Eric: I think living in Bristol definitely had an impact. Also lockdown really impacted some of the writing on this EP. For me, location is always a big factor in what I write/make.



Claudia: All the other arts inspire me, but fiction has a particularly big impact on what and how I write. For any period of my life, the way I experience it is very much affected by whatever book or TV series I’m invested in at the time.

You're based in Bristol - what do you think of the music scene there at the moment? Are there any other local artists we should be listening to?

Eric: The best thing about Bristol is that the music scene there is always changing and has something for everyone. Minor Conflict & Wych Elm are probably my favourite bands in Bristol at the moment, but I’m also loving Omadhaun’s live sets and production work. Pem is also great!

Claudia: Minor Conflict and Quade.

Which track from your debut EP 'Back To Nothing' would you recommend for someone who's never listened to Oslo Twins before (and why)?

Eric: I would say Miss Yesterday; that was the song that sparked off the idea of doing an EP, and it really represents us and our sound.

Finally, we're coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?

Will: Apparently the national dish of Norway is mutton and cabbage stew - it looks pretty horrible but I feel like it would be appropriate.

Ed: An enormous lentil curry.

Luke: Thatchers Gold for the drink.

Eric: I’m one of those coeliac gluten-free people, so don’t expect anything with much taste.



'Back To Nothing' is out now; Oslo Twins play a sold-out headline show at London's Third Man Records tonight (6th September).