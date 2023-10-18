Get To Know... Re Teu

You’ve got roots in Nottingham, and have played some of its beloved festivals, from Dot 2 Dot to the Hockley Hustle - can you tell us a bit more about the city’s local scene?

The perfect way to describe it is the phrase "it takes a village to raise a child". That city looked after me by giving me so many opportunities to play, as well as getting me inspired by so much good music. One of the best scenes on this planet - not an exaggeration. It's so clear on how to get better and work your way up to exciting gigs, whilst staying so nice. No one is stepping on each other's toes.



Your debut EP, ‘The Author’ is described as “a narrative”. What were some of the experiences that informed your storytelling on the project?

It's hard to narrow down, but it was a combination of stories that were either my experience or another's. Stories of pain, anger, and conflict; as well as love, joy, and acceptance. Being vulnerable allows for the songs to sing true and full of emotion.



You sign off your socials posts with the line ‘Ambience, Forever’ - where did this tagline stem from?

It started off as a little saying between friends, as I always make / love ambient sounds. I think it was just one random practice we were saying 'it really is ambience forever' and from there... Ambience, Forever.