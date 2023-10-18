Neu Get To Know… Re Teu
The London via Nottingham multi-instrumentalist who’s making his signature with debut EP ‘The Author’.
Hello and welcome to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
London via Nottingham songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Re Teu - pronounced Re-Too - is something of a chameleon: in one breath, there are folk melodies and husky vocals reminiscent of Bon Iver; in another, hints of contemporary indie-rock creep through. The project of Emric John-Sawyer, Re Teu is set to release his debut EP ‘The Author’ this Friday (20th October) - a narrative project that journeys through undulating emotions without ever leading us by the hand, leaving space for the listener to imprint the music with their own interpretations and thus become ‘The Author’. We caught up with Emric ahead of the release to learn a little more…
You’ve got roots in Nottingham, and have played some of its beloved festivals, from Dot 2 Dot to the Hockley Hustle - can you tell us a bit more about the city’s local scene?
The perfect way to describe it is the phrase "it takes a village to raise a child". That city looked after me by giving me so many opportunities to play, as well as getting me inspired by so much good music. One of the best scenes on this planet - not an exaggeration. It's so clear on how to get better and work your way up to exciting gigs, whilst staying so nice. No one is stepping on each other's toes.
Your debut EP, ‘The Author’ is described as “a narrative”. What were some of the experiences that informed your storytelling on the project?
It's hard to narrow down, but it was a combination of stories that were either my experience or another's. Stories of pain, anger, and conflict; as well as love, joy, and acceptance. Being vulnerable allows for the songs to sing true and full of emotion.
You sign off your socials posts with the line ‘Ambience, Forever’ - where did this tagline stem from?
It started off as a little saying between friends, as I always make / love ambient sounds. I think it was just one random practice we were saying 'it really is ambience forever' and from there... Ambience, Forever.
‘The Author’ doesn’t sit neatly in one particular genre, spanning delicate folk to rousing indie rock. What were some of your influences when writing and recording the record?
It's always been a theme since I began that I don't sit directly into one genre; I think the main reason for that is there are so many songs that I wish I had written which fit so many different moods. Rock and metal for workouts and skating; folk for camping; indie for surfing. So I just mix all the things I love about each one and let it guide me.
Alongside music, you work as an interior designer. How do these two creative pursuits interact or inform one another?
Always intersecting with each other, both design and music are my passions. I see spaces and furniture matching with colours and lights the same way I see music and shows with sounds and lighting/atmosphere. It's a weird mix that I've never been able to fully explain, but they just work together and help one another.
Once ‘The Author’ comes out, what have you got planned for the rest of the year (and beyond)?
There will 100% be a show celebrating it, as well as some live performances and special sets in some special locations. My mind has just been on GO mode and I have a lot of creativity and more stories to share. And of course... new music.
'The Author' is out on 20th October via Peak Records.
