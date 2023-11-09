Get To Know... Saint Joshua

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

Ha! This is fun.... More than what meets the eye. Most known for having a holy wood but dive deep to discover hidden gems and a warm heart. A Pisces. How’s that?

Who were some artists that inspired you when you were first starting out, and why?

I loved Amy Winehouse, a true generational talent who always bought a sense of originality whenever she released music. Usher is a legend and he’s an exemplary artist that masterfully curates a Pop/RnB album - I lived for the 'Confessions' era and I was about 9.

You were nominated for Best Independent EP/Mixtape at this year's AIM Awards. What are some of the highlights and challenges of being an independent artist?

I really enjoy how dynamic being independent is. I’m not just a singer/songwriter, but am involved in many ancillary roles to make whatever we do a success. A challenge is definitely trying to be as creative as possible within budget - it is so hard!



What was the first gig you ever went to?



There was a programme called Orange RockCorps when I was in high school that encouraged young people to volunteer and they would win a free ticket to a concert. I did it because I wanted to see Jessie J and she ended up falling and breaking her leg during rehearsals or something. I saw Diddy - Dirty Money though, that was wicked.

