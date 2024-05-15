Get To Know... Slow Fiction

Describe your music to us in the form of a dating app bio.

If you love cold beer and long walks to the subway at night, you might like us.

What were the first songs you developed obsessions for?

Julia: A really early one is 'I’m A Little Airplane', by Jonathan Richman. My dad used to put the song on for me and my older brother and we would spin around and pretend we were flying. My mom also used to play 'Blue Light' by Mazzy Star for me to fall asleep at night when I was young. Both hold really special places for me.

Ryan: When I was about 10 years old, my older sister got me a couple of U2 CDs for Christmas because she thought I was a huge fan of the band. I’d never heard a single song of theirs. So I started listening and learning more about them, and a lot of other '80s music history, just to keep up the ruse that I was a superfan. So much of my music taste and knowledge now can be traced back to that.

You’re based in New York, which obviously has quite the reputation for a specific ‘sound’. But what’s the scene like there at the moment? What are some of the city’s best/most under-rated venues?

The cool thing about living in New York is that there is a home for you, music-wise, whatever the sound you're looking for on a particular night. Mercury Lounge is a favorite of ours for shows, Baby’s All Right is always a fun time, and TV Eye is great too.

