Get To Know... The Gulps

Who were some of the artists that inspired you when you were starting to make music and why?

UK artists were my inspiration, so many amazing artists came into my life, especially artists from the 60s like The Kinks, The Animals, The Beatles, and punk bands from the 70s like Sex Pistols, The Clash. I grabbed a guitar, learned some of the songs from these bands and when I felt confident started to compose my own melodies and riffs. I thought one day I wanna be playing in big stadiums like them.

The band met at London’s Institute of Contemporary Music and Performance; what first drew you together as a group?

Me and Juan (guitar) knew each other from music school in Spain. Juan used to play French horn and I played piano but our real passion was rock music. From the first rehearsal we knew the connections were more than just a band, we were a fucking spaceship coming through London. Then at the same school we met Simon and Raoul but they don’t play with us anymore. There are so many memories and adventures at the beginning of The Gulps but we would need to write you a book to tell you all these crazy moments!

Which of your songs do you think you’re most proud of? Can you tell us a little about the song?

If we have to choose one, we will go with 'The Kings House' because we composed it during our first year in London. It’s about a flat where we used to live, where the music and the party meet together, creating what we now call The Gulps.

You’ve recently recorded over in LA with Black Grape’s Danny Saber; how was that experience? Can you tell us a little about how the songs were sounding?

Danny Saber is a great producer and being in a gorgeous city like Los Angeles makes the experience even better. Danny has a particular way to produce from his garage, so we have quite a lot of free time to smoke some weed and get lost at the pubs on Sunset Boulevard. The songs have this LA touch, with some electronics involved.

Musically or otherwise, what are you most looking forward to this year?

The Great Escape, of course; it’s the first time we are playing and we have been waiting so long for this opportunity. Our master plan is to go record our debut album later this year; the idea is to go to Youth Martin’s (Killing Joke, The Verve) studio in Spain. Also, we’ve got the legendary Mike Chapman (Blondie, Tina Turner) involved in the record, another top class producer. So let’s say 2024 is a year of reflection for the band: we are recharging our minds and souls and getting back our strength for an explosive 2025.