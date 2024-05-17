Neu Get To Know… The Gulps
The band’s frontman Javier Sola tells us a little more about their career so far…
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
This week, we’re bringing you a couple of special bonus editions, highlighting some ace new artists from Spain. Set to perform at The Great Escape this weekend as part of The Spanish Wave’s campaign, we’re catching up with the truly international outfit, The Gulps.
Having first formed after meeting at London’s Institute of Contemporary Music and Performance back in 2019, raucous rock and roll outfit The Gulps have already ticked lots off their bucket list. Not only have they supported the likes of The Libertines, Suede and more, the legendary Alan McGee also manages the band, and they’re now gearing up to record their debut album. The band’s frontman Javier Sola tells us a little more about their career so far…
Who were some of the artists that inspired you when you were starting to make music and why?
UK artists were my inspiration, so many amazing artists came into my life, especially artists from the 60s like The Kinks, The Animals, The Beatles, and punk bands from the 70s like Sex Pistols, The Clash. I grabbed a guitar, learned some of the songs from these bands and when I felt confident started to compose my own melodies and riffs. I thought one day I wanna be playing in big stadiums like them.
The band met at London’s Institute of Contemporary Music and Performance; what first drew you together as a group?
Me and Juan (guitar) knew each other from music school in Spain. Juan used to play French horn and I played piano but our real passion was rock music. From the first rehearsal we knew the connections were more than just a band, we were a fucking spaceship coming through London. Then at the same school we met Simon and Raoul but they don’t play with us anymore. There are so many memories and adventures at the beginning of The Gulps but we would need to write you a book to tell you all these crazy moments!
Which of your songs do you think you’re most proud of? Can you tell us a little about the song?
If we have to choose one, we will go with 'The Kings House' because we composed it during our first year in London. It’s about a flat where we used to live, where the music and the party meet together, creating what we now call The Gulps.
You’ve recently recorded over in LA with Black Grape’s Danny Saber; how was that experience? Can you tell us a little about how the songs were sounding?
Danny Saber is a great producer and being in a gorgeous city like Los Angeles makes the experience even better. Danny has a particular way to produce from his garage, so we have quite a lot of free time to smoke some weed and get lost at the pubs on Sunset Boulevard. The songs have this LA touch, with some electronics involved.
Musically or otherwise, what are you most looking forward to this year?
The Great Escape, of course; it’s the first time we are playing and we have been waiting so long for this opportunity. Our master plan is to go record our debut album later this year; the idea is to go to Youth Martin’s (Killing Joke, The Verve) studio in Spain. Also, we’ve got the legendary Mike Chapman (Blondie, Tina Turner) involved in the record, another top class producer. So let’s say 2024 is a year of reflection for the band: we are recharging our minds and souls and getting back our strength for an explosive 2025.
The Gulps play Horatio’s on Friday 17th May at 2.30pm as part of The Spanish Wave at The Great Escape 2024.
The content is brought to you as part of our partnership with The Spanish Wave.
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!