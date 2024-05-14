You’ve described the album as “a kind of fever dream”; how were you initially drawn to this subject, and what was it like to try and tap into something that can feel so visceral but also so abstract?

When I first started writing it, I didn't have any big ideas about topics I wanted to discuss in the album. When I write it tends to be like a diary - I just talk about whatever I'm thinking about at the time. After we'd been writing for a few weeks, Karma Kid said it seemed like I kept on writing and talking about the dreams I'd been having. I sort of accidentally started it without even realising, so all I had to do was consciously tie it all together.

How was it working alongside Karma Kid on the record? What did you take away from that collaboration process?

I couldn't have done it with anyone else. He knows when to trust me and when to push me. Being comfortable was something that was really important to me and Karma Kid knows how to create that environment. I think the main thing I learned is to just do what I want and not worry what other people are going to think about it.

What would you hope people would take away from listening to the album?

I'm not sure if there really is anything specific to take away from it. I guess [the answer is] whatever the listener decides that they want it to be about. For me, writing music is about working through feelings and being honest, so if people can glean something from that, then that would be lovely.

You’ve got a handful of shows and festivals coming up over the next few weeks; how’re you feeling ahead of those?

I'm super looking forward to it! I've been getting loads of fun new gear to use to transform the set a little. I've been waiting ages to be able to play these [songs] live so it'll be great to let them see some sun.