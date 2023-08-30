You were born in Sweden but are now based in London - how do different environments affect your writing/music?

I think changing environments is really important to boost creativity in general, and for both of us it feels easier to write when we go back to Sweden. We’re leaving our everyday life in London behind, and the places we go home to in Sweden are generally close to nature and quiet. It makes all the difference to be able to take time and write music after a day of walking in the forest and petting sheep rather than pushing yourself to sit down and create after a day of work in busy London.

With that said, we of course write songs in both countries, but it feels easier to start when in Sweden; it’s easier to connect with yourself and hear your own thoughts so the songs tend to be a bit more honest and in touch, perhaps.

Your track 'Anemone' is based on a book about renaissance nuns that Tyra found at her mum's house. Can you give us a bit more insight into your lyrical inspirations?

We both write lyrics, and have some different ways of getting our words across.

Karin: Most lyrics will just sort themselves out whilst singing over the music we’ve written, and other times I’ll have a proper sit down with a pen and paper and try to tell a story in a more thought through way. Recently, I’ve started visualising a video in my head to help me write the lyrics, which I really like as it really pushes the song forward: “what should happen next in the video? What does that then sound like, and how do I describe what’s happening with words?” Our song 'Justice' was written in this way, and I had the whole video finished in my head before I finished writing the song. It’s like scoring for an imaginary film.

Tyra: Same goes for me half the time, with the lyrics coming naturally when singing on top of the written music. But at other times when I feel like I want to start with the lyrics, I usually take inspiration from books etc., and use different fun experiments and techniques to squeeze some words out that will bring the story of the song forwards.

