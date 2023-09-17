“Even if something seems like it’s going to be a disaster, I know that I’ll be able to get through it because I know that I want to live.”

Writing ‘ROACH’ has been a journey; while most of the experiences that Miya sings about occurred before she started writing, it wasn’t entirely behind her. “Looking back, I was still in the struggle much more than I am now,” she says. “I think now when I sing these songs, it does feel like looking back. But when I was working on them, writing and producing, it felt a little bit more like I was talking about my present life.”

Presently, Miya is in a much better place than before - in fact, it’s tempting to view her as completely healed given the eloquence and self-awareness with which she speaks. As she found out, however, self-awareness wasn’t enough on its own to change. “Self-aware people hurt themselves and other people all the time,” she notes. “Being able to explain how you’re feeling or why you did something doesn’t necessarily help you not do it the next time. You have to literally not do it.”

It’s equally tempting to suggest that songwriting was healing and therapeutic for the singer, as many musicians routinely claim. For Miya, this wasn’t exactly the case. “It’s cathartic, but it’s not healing,” she clarifies. “What is more healing for me is how I am able to interact in a group, and more somatic forms of healing like singing - and also just the simple choices every day that we make to move forward.” Though Miya is in a different place, she’s also careful to point out that her journey to self-acceptance on ‘ROACH’ is nowhere near linear and simplistic, but rather circular. “I’m still figuring it out because I still struggle,” she says. “I'll go through periods where I feel really great. I may stop doing the things that help me feel good because I think I don't need them anymore. And then suddenly I'm struggling again, and I look around me and I've realised that I have forgotten all my tools. I definitely don't think that I've reached any place where I can sit back. It's a cycle.”

‘ROACH’ therefore shouldn’t be read as a sensationalist cautionary tale; it’s also a personal revelation in realising the core of life. “Even if something seems like it's going to be a disaster, I know that I'll be able to get through it because I know that I want to live,” she says. “Giving into a disaster is antithetical to the idea of wanting to enjoy my life. And that doesn't mean necessarily wanting to have fun all the time, but wanting to experience life.”