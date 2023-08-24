News

Bombay Bicycle Club share third album single 'I Want To Be Your Only Pet'

It’s the latest track to be taken from their upcoming sixth LP.

24th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of recent singles ‘My Big Day’ and ‘Diving’ (feat. Holly Humberstone), Bombay Bicycle Club have today released ‘I Want To Be Your Pet’ - the latest cut from their forthcoming sixth album ‘My Big Day’ (out 20th October).

Featuring collaborations with Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and a to be announced special guest, ‘My Big Day’ was produced by the band’s frontman Jack Steadman at North London’s The Church Studios. Of ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, Jack has said: “I was just playing around with guitar sounds at soundcheck, and started playing this riff. Jamie must have heard something in it because he got out his phone and started recording. For the next few months he would constantly text me to ask ‘have you written a song around that riff yet?’ So finally I did to stop him harassing me. To me it sounds like if Abbey Road era Beatles had a love child with Rated R era Queens of the Stone Age.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’ below.

Bombay Bicycle Club will also be heading out on tour this autumn for a series of UK instore / outstore shows. Get tickets for the remaining dates here.

OCTOBER
17 Academy 2, Leicester
18 The Academy, Oxford
19 PRYZM, London (matinee - sold out)
19 PRYZM, London (sold out)
20 Rough Trade East, London (matinee - sold out)
20 Rough Trade East, London (sold out)
21 Pier, Portsmouth (sold out)
22 The Church, Marlborough (matinee acoustic performance - sold out)
22 Marble Factory, Bristol (sold out)
23 The Empire, Coventry
24 Hangar 34, Liverpool (sold out)
25 Liquid Room, Edinburgh (sold out)
26 Fat Sam’s, Dundee

