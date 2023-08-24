News
Bombay Bicycle Club share third album single ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’
It’s the latest track to be taken from their upcoming sixth LP.
Following the release of recent singles ‘My Big Day’ and ‘Diving’ (feat. Holly Humberstone), Bombay Bicycle Club have today released ‘I Want To Be Your Pet’ - the latest cut from their forthcoming sixth album ‘My Big Day’ (out 20th October).
Featuring collaborations with Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and a to be announced special guest, ‘My Big Day’ was produced by the band’s frontman Jack Steadman at North London’s The Church Studios. Of ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, Jack has said: “I was just playing around with guitar sounds at soundcheck, and started playing this riff. Jamie must have heard something in it because he got out his phone and started recording. For the next few months he would constantly text me to ask ‘have you written a song around that riff yet?’ So finally I did to stop him harassing me. To me it sounds like if Abbey Road era Beatles had a love child with Rated R era Queens of the Stone Age.”
Watch the lyric video for ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’ below.
Bombay Bicycle Club will also be heading out on tour this autumn for a series of UK instore / outstore shows. Get tickets for the remaining dates here.
OCTOBER
17 Academy 2, Leicester
18 The Academy, Oxford
19 PRYZM, London (matinee - sold out)
19 PRYZM, London (sold out)
20 Rough Trade East, London (matinee - sold out)
20 Rough Trade East, London (sold out)
21 Pier, Portsmouth (sold out)
22 The Church, Marlborough (matinee acoustic performance - sold out)
22 Marble Factory, Bristol (sold out)
23 The Empire, Coventry
24 Hangar 34, Liverpool (sold out)
25 Liquid Room, Edinburgh (sold out)
26 Fat Sam’s, Dundee
Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day Vinyl
£18
Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong - Deluxe Double LP
£22.5
Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong Tour Print A2
£20
Bombay Bicycle Club - Postcard Set
£5
Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose Live At Brixton - Coaster
£3
Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong - Signed Art Print
£15
Read More
Bombay Bicycle Club and Holly Humberstone share acoustic version of ‘Diving’
The new version will be available to stream from this Friday.
Bombay Bicycle Club Announce Short UK ‘Karaoke Tour’
The indie stalwarts have shared plans for a mini-tour with a difference…
Bombay Bicycle Club announce new album ‘My Big Day’
The band's sixth record will feature guest appearances from the like of Damon Albarn, Jay Som and Holly Humberstone.
Bombay Bicycle Club, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Royal Blood are headlining Y Not Festival 2023
Everything Everything, Maisie Peters, The Murder Capital and Wunderhorse have also been announced.
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.