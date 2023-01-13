Pop newcomer Caity Baser has announced that her new EP ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ will be out on 17th February via EMI Records/Chosen Music.

“I am SO FRICKN HAPPY I can finally tell you all about my new EP,” Caity says. “It’s full of absolute bangers…some you know some you don’t. But I love them all and I hope you do too xx”

Among said new bangers is new track ‘2020s’ that Caity is releasing today to celebrate the EP announcement.

Listen to ‘2020s’ below.

‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ EP Tracklisting:

1. Pretty Boys

2. X&Y

3. Kiss You

4. Feel More Okay

5. That’s What Friends Are For

6. 2020s