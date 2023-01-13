News Caity Baser announces new EP ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’
Listen to her new single ‘2020s’ now.
Pop newcomer Caity Baser has announced that her new EP ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ will be out on 17th February via EMI Records/Chosen Music.
“I am SO FRICKN HAPPY I can finally tell you all about my new EP,” Caity says. “It’s full of absolute bangers…some you know some you don’t. But I love them all and I hope you do too xx”
Among said new bangers is new track ‘2020s’ that Caity is releasing today to celebrate the EP announcement.
Listen to ‘2020s’ below.
‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ EP Tracklisting:
1. Pretty Boys
2. X&Y
3. Kiss You
4. Feel More Okay
5. That’s What Friends Are For
6. 2020s
See Caity Baser live at the following dates:
APRIL
07 - Komedia, Brighton
08 - SWX, Bristol
10 - O2 Institute2, Birmingham
11 - Academy 2, Manchester
13 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse, Glasgow
14 - Northumbria Uni, Newcastle
16 - Green Room, Dublin
17 - Stylus, Leeds
19 - Engine Rooms, Southampton
20 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
