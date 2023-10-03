News

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

The 14-date run will include a huge hometown show at London’s Ally Pally.

Photo: Marcus Prouse Jr

3rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Hot on the heels of releasing new singles ‘Sympathy’ and ‘Nothing Works’, Declan McKenna has shared details of a Spring 2024 headline tour of the UK and Ireland. Playing 14 shows across March and April - including a huge hometown performance at London’s Alexandra Palace - Declan will be touring in support of his forthcoming third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out 9th February next year).

Fan pre-sale will start at 9:00am on Wednesday 11th October (via Declan’s website), with tickets going on general sale from 9:00am on Friday 13th October.

Check out the full ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ UK tour schedule:

MARCH 2024
23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall
24 Norwich, UEA
25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
27 Glasgow, O2 Academy
29 Sheffield, O2 Academy

APRIL 2024
01 Belfast, Ulster Hall
02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo
08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
09 Bristol, Beacon
10 Wolverhampton, The Halls
12 London, Alexandra Palace
13 Brighton, Brighton Centre
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Listen to Declan’s latest single ‘Nothing Works’ below.

Interview

Declan McKenna on his upcoming third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’

Declan McKenna: ‘Zeros’ to Hero

From a young indie troubadour unafraid to get political to a ‘70s maximalist maverick, Declan McKenna has always existed slightly to the left of his contemporaries. With his forthcoming third album, he’s shrugging off expectations and stripping things back.

13th September 2023, 6:15pm

