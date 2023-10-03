Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Hot on the heels of releasing new singles ‘Sympathy’ and ‘Nothing Works’, Declan McKenna has shared details of a Spring 2024 headline tour of the UK and Ireland. Playing 14 shows across March and April - including a huge hometown performance at London’s Alexandra Palace - Declan will be touring in support of his forthcoming third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out 9th February next year).

Fan pre-sale will start at 9:00am on Wednesday 11th October (via Declan’s website), with tickets going on general sale from 9:00am on Friday 13th October.

