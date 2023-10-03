News

Easy Life are being sued by EasyJet

In what can only be described as a frankly ridiculous move, the airline corporation has threatened the band with legal action over their name.

Photo: Emma Swann

3rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Easy Life, News

Leicester quartet easy life have announced that the airline corporation easyJet are in the process of suing them because of their band name. The company have threatened the band with legal action unless they change their name, despite the fact that easy life have released music under the moniker since 2017.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the band have issued the following statement: “okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in. as some of you have already discovered, we are being sued. easy jet are suing us for being called easy life. they’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. we’ve worked hard to establish our brand and i’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business. although we find the whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. i don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. for those of you that bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to tenerife, i apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support.”

Numerous artists have expressed their support for the band online, while one Instagram user has commented that: “It’s like if Ryanair sued Ryan Gosling”. Join the club, easy life - we get asked for tips on home improvements more than you’d think…

Easy Life - MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…

Album Review

Easy Life - MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…

Easy Life have kicked up their feet on the hypothetical complimentary loungers and are breezing through this release.

Tags: Easy Life, News

Latest News

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track Autumn

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

Introducing DIY’s brand new podcast - Before They Knew Better!

Introducing DIY’s brand new podcast — Before They Knew Better!

Palace are back with news of forthcoming EP ‘Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream’

Palace are back with news of forthcoming EP Part II — Nightmares & Ice Cream

Lola Young shares new track ‘Conceited’

Lola Young shares new track Conceited

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY