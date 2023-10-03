Easy Life are being sued by EasyJet

Leicester quartet easy life have announced that the airline corporation easyJet are in the process of suing them because of their band name. The company have threatened the band with legal action unless they change their name, despite the fact that easy life have released music under the moniker since 2017.



Sharing the news on Instagram, the band have issued the following statement: “okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in. as some of you have already discovered, we are being sued. easy jet are suing us for being called easy life. they’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. we’ve worked hard to establish our brand and i’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business. although we find the whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. i don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. for those of you that bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to tenerife, i apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support.”

Numerous artists have expressed their support for the band online, while one Instagram user has commented that: “It’s like if Ryanair sued Ryan Gosling”. Join the club, easy life - we get asked for tips on home improvements more than you’d think…

