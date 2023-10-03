News
Easy Life are being sued by EasyJet
In what can only be described as a frankly ridiculous move, the airline corporation has threatened the band with legal action over their name.
Leicester quartet easy life have announced that the airline corporation easyJet are in the process of suing them because of their band name. The company have threatened the band with legal action unless they change their name, despite the fact that easy life have released music under the moniker since 2017.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the band have issued the following statement: “okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in. as some of you have already discovered, we are being sued. easy jet are suing us for being called easy life. they’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. we’ve worked hard to establish our brand and i’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business. although we find the whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. i don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. for those of you that bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to tenerife, i apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support.”
Numerous artists have expressed their support for the band online, while one Instagram user has commented that: “It’s like if Ryanair sued Ryan Gosling”. Join the club, easy life - we get asked for tips on home improvements more than you’d think…
Easy Life - Live From Abbey Road Studios RSD 2023 Picture Disc
£28
Easy Life - Maybe In Another Life Yellow Vinyl + CD
£30
Easy Life - Maybe In Another Life Vinyl Bundle
£38
Easy Life - Maybe In Another Life Vinyl
£20
Easy Life - Maybe In Another Life CD
£12
Easy Life - Life's a Beach CD
£10
Read More
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
Easy Life and Mahalia to headline Corona Sunsets Festival
The one-day event will take place in Hertfordshire on 2nd September.
12th June 2023, 11:34am
Easy Life - MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…
3 Stars
Easy Life have kicked up their feet on the hypothetical complimentary loungers and are breezing through this release.
7th October 2022, 12:00am
Easy Life share new video for ‘have a great day’
The band are currently in the midst of a UK and Ireland tour.
4th November 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.