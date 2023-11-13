Festivals
Dua Lipa joins Foo Fighters as Rock Werchter 2024 headliners
The pop sensation has just returned with her highly anticipated new single, ‘Houdini’.
Certified pop icon Dua Lipa is set to headline Saturday night of Rock Werchter 2024, taking to the Belgian festival’s main stage on 6th July next year.
Having just kick-started her anticipated next era with the release of new single ‘Houdini’, Dua is the second headliner announced so far; she joins the much-requested rock legends Foo Fighters, who’ll close the festival on Sunday night following the release of their acclaimed 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.
The festival’s 2024 iteration will take place in the city’s Festivalpark from Thursday 4th July to Sunday 7th July. Pre-registration for Rock Werchter 2024 - which gives earlier access to tickets - is now open. General sale will begin at 10:00am on Friday 1st December, with more lineup details to be announced shortly. You can find out more here, and read all about what went down at this year’s festival below.
Watch the video for Dua’s new track ‘Houdini’ here:
Records, etc at
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are (Vinyl LP - white)
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are (Cd)
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are (Vinyl LP - black)
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition) (Vinyl LP - black)
Foo Fighters - The Essential Foo Fighters (Cd)
Foo Fighters - The Essential Foo Fighters (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single ‘Houdini’
It's our first taste of an upcoming new project…
10th November 2023, 9:23am
Heavyweight headliners, phenomenally ambitious visuals and inclusive programming make The Town 2023’s most impressive new festival
The São Paulo event kicked off its debut year with a smorgasbord of entertainment in all forms.
13th September 2023, 12:00am
Peek inside The Town: Brazil’s newest festival that promises “Glastonbury meets Disneyland”
The São Paulo extravaganza continues its inaugural year this weekend.
6th September 2023, 3:39pm
Foo Fighters share details of ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ UK tour
Following a storming Glasto set, the Foos have announced the UK leg of their ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ tour via social media.
27th June 2023, 10:52am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.