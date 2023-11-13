Festivals

Dua Lipa joins Foo Fighters as Rock Werchter 2024 headliners

The pop sensation has just returned with her highly anticipated new single, ‘Houdini’.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon

13th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Rock Werchter, News, Festivals

Certified pop icon Dua Lipa is set to headline Saturday night of Rock Werchter 2024, taking to the Belgian festival’s main stage on 6th July next year.

Having just kick-started her anticipated next era with the release of new single ‘Houdini’, Dua is the second headliner announced so far; she joins the much-requested rock legends Foo Fighters, who’ll close the festival on Sunday night following the release of their acclaimed 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.

The festival’s 2024 iteration will take place in the city’s Festivalpark from Thursday 4th July to Sunday 7th July. Pre-registration for Rock Werchter 2024 - which gives earlier access to tickets - is now open. General sale will begin at 10:00am on Friday 1st December, with more lineup details to be announced shortly. You can find out more here, and read all about what went down at this year’s festival below.

Muse channel early fury while Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop continue legacies at Rock Werchter 2023

Festivals

Muse channel early fury while Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop continue legacies at Rock Werchter 2023

Meanwhile relative newcomers Sam Fender, Nova Twins and Militarie Gun also impress.

Watch the video for Dua’s new track ‘Houdini’ here:

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Foo Fighters live now.

Tags: Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Rock Werchter, News, Festivals

Foo Fighters Tickets

Villa Park, Birmingham

Latest News

The Smile reveal plans for new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’

The Smile reveal plans for new album Wall Of Eyes

flowerovlove shares buoyant new track ‘a girl like me’

flowerovlove shares buoyant new track a girl like me

Girli announces sophomore album ‘Matriarchy’

Girli announces sophomore album Matriarchy

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY