Foo Fighters to headline Rock Werchter 2024

It comes after their acclaimed return with 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.

Photo: Anna Barclay

8th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

American icons Foo Fighters have today been revealed as the first headliners of Germany’s Rock Werchter 2024, which will take place in the city’s Festivalpark from Thursday 4th July to Sunday 7th July. The much-requested band made a triumphant return this summer, playing a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury as The Churnups and releasing their acclaimed 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.

As Sunday night’s headline act, Foo Fighters are set conclude Rock Werchter 2024 in explosive fashion, topping a bill which promises an eclectic mix of household names and emerging rock artists.

Pre-registration for Rock Werchter 2024 - which gives earlier access to tickets - is now open. General sale will begin at 10:00am on Friday 1st December, with more lineup details to be announced shortly. You can find out more here, and read all about what went down at this year’s festival below.

