With his new album ‘The Flames Pt. 2’ set for release on 24th March via KOLA Records / !K7, Kele is releasing his latest single ‘True Love Knows No Death’.

A “love letter to people you’ve never noticed before”, Kele says, “Since the pandemic I’ve been spending a lot more time at home, walking around my neighbourhood a lot more, and noticing people that I hadn’t really noticed before. This song is an ode to the people that I see everyday, people that are living on the edge, choosing to live outside of society, for better or for worse.”

Speaking about his forthcoming album, that is a response to 2021’s ‘The Waves Pt. 1’, Kele says, “I always knew that I would find a way out of that feeling, and I always knew I was going to make a response to The Waves. Fire is powerful, it is both creation and destruction and I wanted that tension to somehow be reflected in the music, the sound of being consumed by our desires, of feelings burning so intensely that they literally burn out.

“Like The Waves it was important that all the sounds of the record were made by my electric guitar. Writing and recording a record within these parameters has forced me to become more creative as a musician, from the looped ambient textures to the brittle drum machine rhythms. it’s all made by my guitar and my loop pedals, and that’s how it will be performed.”

Have a listen to new track ‘True Love Knows No Death’ below.

‘The Flames Pt. 2’ Tracklisting:

1. Never Have I Ever

2. Reckless

3. And He Never Was The Same Again

4. True Love Knows No Death

5. Vandal

6. Her Darkest Hour

7. No Risk No Reward

8. Someone To Make Me Laugh

9. I’m In Love With An Outline

10. Acting On A Hunch

11. Kerosene

12. The Colour Of Dying Flame