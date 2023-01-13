Ahead of the release of their new album ‘Rush!’ on 20th January, Måneskin have teamed up with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello for new single ‘Gossip’.

“Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking,” Damiano David says. “We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

“Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I’ve always listened to and learned from,” Thomas Raggi adds. “Playing with him is a dream come true. It’s an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year.”

“The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing,” Vic De Angelis continues. “Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”

”He brought some Rage to Måneskin!” Ethan Torchio says.

“When I heard that there was a rock and roll band from Italy that was blowing up around the world I was like ‘Really? Come on’,” Tom recalls. “Then when I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically ROCKING and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation. I got to jam with them at their studio in Hollywood, it’s a great band, they all play great, they write great songs, they connect with their audience in a deep and meaningful way, and if you’ve seen them play live the crowd goes OFF! It looks a lot like some of the big bands of the ‘90s.”

‘Rush!’ Tracklisting:

1 Own My Mind

2 Gossip Feat. Tom Morello

3 Timezone

4 Bla Bla Bla

5 Baby Said

6 Gasoline

7 Fee

8 Don’t Wanna Sleep

9 Kool Kids

10 If Not For You

11 Read Your Diary

12 Mark Chapman

13 La Fine

14 Il Dono Della Vita

15 Mammamia

16 Supermodel

17 The Loneliest