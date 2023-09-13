News

It follows the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, ‘GUTS’.

Olivia Rodrigo drops new video for ‘Get Him Back!’

13th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo has today shared a new video for ‘get him back!’ - one of the tracks on her recently released second album ‘GUTS’. Directed by Jack Begert (Dominic Fike, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples), the visuals capture the dual mentality of the song’s title phrase, showing different versions of Olivia as simultaneously angry and loved up.

‘GUTS’ serves as the follow up to Olivia Rodrigo’s huge 2021 debut ‘SOUR’, and represents an evolution in her maturity and songwriting. Read our review of ‘GUTS’ here, and watch the official video for ‘get him back!’ below:

Album Review

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS

The opposite sex is still firmly caught in her crosshairs, but there’s a tongue wedged firmly in cheek.

8th September 2023, 5:00am

