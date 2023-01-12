Listen Paramore release new track ‘C’est Comme Ça’
It’s the latest taste of their forthcoming sixth LP ‘This Is Why’.
Ahead of the release of their eagerly-awaited new album ‘This Is Why’ on 10th February via Atlantic, Paramore are sharing their latest single ‘C’est Comme Ça’.
“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Hayley Williams explains of the track. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”
The third single to be released from their forthcoming six record, following the title track and ‘The News’, ‘C’est Comme Ça’ coincides with the track list that was hidden on the band’s merch at their first show since 2018 in California back in October.
Check out the new song and apparent track list below.
‘This Is Why’ Tracklisting:
1. This Is Why
2. The News
3. Running Out of Time
4. C’est Comme Ça
5. Big Man, Little Dignity
6. You First
7. Figure 8
8. Liar
9. Crave
10. Thick Skull
See Paramore live at the following dates:
FEBRUARY
06 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
09 - Phoenix, AZ - Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023+
MARCH
02 - Santiago De Surco, Peru - Arena Perú
05 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
07 - Comuna 14, Argentina - Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo
09 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage
11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete
12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete
14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena
17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=
18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=
APRIL
13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena
23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
MAY
23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*~
25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*~
27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival+
30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~
31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*~
JUNE
02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*~
04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~
05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~
07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*~
08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*~
10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*~
11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*~
13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*~
14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*~
JULY
06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^!
08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^!
09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^!
11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^!
13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^!
16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^
19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^
20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^
22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^
24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^!
25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!
27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^!
29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^!
30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^!
AUGUST
02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^!
*With Support Bloc Party
^With Support from Foals
!With Support from The Linda Lindas
~With Support from Genesis Owusu
+Festival Performance
=Supporting Taylor Swift
