Ahead of the release of their eagerly-awaited new album ‘This Is Why’ on 10th February via Atlantic, Paramore are sharing their latest single ‘C’est Comme Ça’.

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Hayley Williams explains of the track. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

The third single to be released from their forthcoming six record, following the title track and ‘The News’, ‘C’est Comme Ça’ coincides with the track list that was hidden on the band’s merch at their first show since 2018 in California back in October.

Check out the new song and apparent track list below.

‘This Is Why’ Tracklisting:

1. This Is Why

2. The News

3. Running Out of Time

4. C’est Comme Ça

5. Big Man, Little Dignity

6. You First

7. Figure 8

8. Liar

9. Crave

10. Thick Skull