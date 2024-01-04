Rough Trade announce plans to open new Liverpool branch

Iconic record store Rough Trade have revealed that they’re on course to open a new branch on Liverpool’s Hanover Street later this year, taking the total number of UK locations to six (with three already in London, and one each in Nottingham and Bristol). At 6500 square foot, it’s also going to be the retailer’s biggest UK store yet - including an especially large venue space, a bar, and a cafe (in partnership with Signature Brew and Dark Arts).



The announcement follows a recent period of growth for vinyl sales, and Rough Trade’s Managing Director Lawrence Montgomery has commented that the retailer is “excited to grow our UK presence with a store in Liverpool. The city has such a rich musical heritage as well as a vibrant scene right now which we hope to honour and represent in the best way we can. The scale (both size and ambition) of the store shows our commitment and investment to the city. We can’t wait to delight customers in the record store and venue in due course.”



Already confirmed as the venue for multiple shows across the three days of Liverpool Sound City Festival, Liverpool Rough Trade are now recruiting for a number of new staff members; for more information, you can visit their website here.

