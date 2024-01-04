News

Rough Trade announce plans to open new Liverpool branch

It’s set to become the retailer’s largest UK store.

Photo: Tom Mcshane

4th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

News

Iconic record store Rough Trade have revealed that they’re on course to open a new branch on Liverpool’s Hanover Street later this year, taking the total number of UK locations to six (with three already in London, and one each in Nottingham and Bristol). At 6500 square foot, it’s also going to be the retailer’s biggest UK store yet - including an especially large venue space, a bar, and a cafe (in partnership with Signature Brew and Dark Arts).

The announcement follows a recent period of growth for vinyl sales, and Rough Trade’s Managing Director Lawrence Montgomery has commented that the retailer is “excited to grow our UK presence with a store in Liverpool. The city has such a rich musical heritage as well as a vibrant scene right now which we hope to honour and represent in the best way we can. The scale (both size and ambition) of the store shows our commitment and investment to the city. We can’t wait to delight customers in the record store and venue in due course.”

Already confirmed as the venue for multiple shows across the three days of Liverpool Sound City Festival, Liverpool Rough Trade are now recruiting for a number of new staff members; for more information, you can visit their website here.

Tags: News

Latest News

Sleater-Kinney preview new album with ‘Untidy Creature’

Sleater-Kinney preview new album with Untidy Creature’

SOFT PLAY, The Prodigy, Bombay Bicycle Club and more to play Rock For People 2024

SOFT PLAY, The Prodigy, Bombay Bicycle Club and more to play Rock For People 2024

The Last Dinner Party aim to conquer with latest track ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’

The Last Dinner Party aim to conquer with latest track Caesar On A TV Screen

Sprints tackle anxiety head on with new single ‘Heavy’

Sprints tackle anxiety head on with new single Heavy

Skepta teases details of new album ‘Knife and Fork’

Skepta teases details of new album Knife and Fork

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Kylie Minogue - Extension (The Extended Mixes) artwork

Kylie Minogue - Extension (The Extended Mixes) clear Vinyl LP - £36.99

Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd artwork

Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd black Vinyl LP - £37.99

Geese - Projector artwork

Geese - Projector yellow Vinyl LP - £22.99

King Nun - Lamb artwork

King Nun - Lamb blue Vinyl LP - £24.99

Foals - Life is Yours artwork

Foals - Life is Yours black Vinyl LP - £22.99

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now