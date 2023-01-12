Watch SZA reveals ‘Kill Bill’ video

Photo: Jacob Webster

She released her newest album ‘SOS’ last year.

Words: Elly Watson

12th January 2023

Following the release of her latest album ‘SOS’ at the end of last year, SZA is revealing the video for LP cut ‘Kill Bill’.

In our review of SZA’s ‘SOS’, we said, “The 67-minute runtime of ‘SOS’ allows it to cover a lot of ground - from contemporary R&B and hip hop to punky pop rock and big radio-friendly bangers - and at times it even transgresses - not too far, mind - from her staple sound. Its content is not dissimilar to previous releases: SZA soundtracks the rocky terrain of break-up grief - denial, anger, depression, bargaining, acceptance - to make it survivable.”

Revisit our full review of ‘SOS’ here, and watch the video for ‘Kill Bill’ below.

Tags: SZA, Watch, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Softcult share new single 'Dress'

Softcult share new single ‘Dress’

Rose Gray releases new song 'Sun Comes Up'

Rose Gray releases new song ‘Sun Comes Up’

Robbie & Mona share new single 'Sensation'

Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

More like this

SZA – SOS

SZA – SOS

The drought may be over, but SZA left no crumbs.

Popular right now