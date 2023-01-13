Watch Watch Taylor Swift play ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘The City’ at The 1975’s first London show

Taylor surprised the fans last night at the O2 Arena.

Words: Elly Watson

13th January 2023

After their UK tour kicked off in Brighton on the weekend, The 1975 hit the O2 Arena last night for the first of two sold out shows and they brought out a very special surprise guest - Taylor Swift!

Performing a live rendition of ‘Anti-Hero’ from her most recent album ‘Midnights’, Taylor also covered The 1975’s ‘The City’.

In our review of The 1975’s Brighton show on the weekend, we said, “Under anyone else’s command, tonight’s show could’ve felt unhinged and bewildering. And while, at times, it does, in reality, it’s the kind of brave and intricate performance that’s normally only reserved for the dizzying heights of mainstream stadium pop. For that reason alone - for being ballsy enough to put on a show like this - it’s a triumph, and might well be The 1975 at their very best, after all.”

Watch the clips of Taylor performing below.

Tags: The 1975, Watch, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

The 1975 Tickets

20.01.23 AO Arena (Buy)

22.01.23 Motorpoint Arena (Buy)

23.01.23 First Direct Arena (Buy)

25.01.23 Utilita Arena (Buy)

26.01.23 M&S Bank Arena (Buy)

Popular right now

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Softcult share new single 'Dress'

Softcult share new single ‘Dress’

Rose Gray releases new song 'Sun Comes Up'

Rose Gray releases new song ‘Sun Comes Up’

Robbie & Mona share new single 'Sensation'

Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

More like this

DIY's Tracks of 2022

DIY’s Tracks of 2022

From The 1975 to Shygirl; Arctic Monkeys to Ethel Cain; Yeah Yeah Yeahs to My Chemical Romance, here are the tracks we had on repeat this year.

Popular right now