News

The Libertines return with news of new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade

The likely lads have also dropped its first single today.

Photo: Ed Cooke

13th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The Libertines, News, Listen

Legendary indie troubadours The Libertines are back, having just announced that their fourth studio album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ will hit shelves on 8th March 2024. The record will be the band’s first new LP in nine years - following 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ - and will open with the lead single ‘Run Run Run’ (out today).

Speaking about the track, Carl Barât has said: “It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office’. The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”

Recorded at The Albion Rooms in Margate in just four weeks earlier this year, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ will span 11 songs and writing credits for all four Libertines - the product, in Pete Doherty’s words, of “a moment of rare peace and unity, with all the members contributing.” Continuing, he has commented: “I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Listen to ‘Run Run Run’ below.

Play Video

Fans who pre-order the new album will be offered the opportunity to buy tickets for two days of special acoustic and electric live shows at the 500-capacity Lido in Margate, on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.

The full tracklist for ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ is:

1. Run, Run, Run
2. Mustang
3. Have A Friend
4. Merry Old England
5. Man With The Melody
6. Oh Shit
7. Night Of The Hunter
8. Baron’s Claw
9. Shiver
10. Be Young
11. Songs They Never Play On The Radio

Buy The Libertines - Anthems For Doomed Youth via Rough Trade

Buy The Libertines - Anthems For Doomed Youth via Rough Trade

Vinyl LP - £29.99

Tags: The Libertines, News, Listen

Latest News

easy life drop final track ‘Trust Exercises’

easy life drop final track Trust Exercises

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Skepta samples Amy Winehouse on ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’

Skepta samples Amy Winehouse on Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)

PinkPantheress announces debut album ‘Heaven Knows’

PinkPantheress announces debut album Heaven Knows

Kevin Abstract announces new album ‘Blanket’

Kevin Abstract announces new album Blanket

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY