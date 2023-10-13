The Libertines return with news of new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade

Legendary indie troubadours The Libertines are back, having just announced that their fourth studio album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ will hit shelves on 8th March 2024. The record will be the band’s first new LP in nine years - following 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ - and will open with the lead single ‘Run Run Run’ (out today).

Speaking about the track, Carl Barât has said: “It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office’. The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”

Recorded at The Albion Rooms in Margate in just four weeks earlier this year, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ will span 11 songs and writing credits for all four Libertines - the product, in Pete Doherty’s words, of “a moment of rare peace and unity, with all the members contributing.” Continuing, he has commented: “I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Listen to ‘Run Run Run’ below.