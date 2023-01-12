Listen Vagabon shares new single ‘Carpenter’

Photo: Tonje Thilesen

It’s her first new solo music since her 2019 self-titled album.

Words: Elly Watson

12th January 2023

Four years on since the release of her self-titled album, Vagabon - aka Lætitia Tamko - is back with new single ‘Carpenter’.

“‘Carpenter’ is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved,” Lætitia explains of the track which she co-produced with Rostam. “It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ‘i finally get it now.’”

In our review of Vagabon’s self-titled album, we said, “Self-produced and largely self-performed, Vagabon celebrates her heritage and her community, but most of all her creative freedom to challenge musical boundaries and to break away from the norm.”

Revisit our full review of ‘Vagabon’ here.

