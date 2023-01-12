News Xiu Xiu announce new album ‘Ignore Grief’

Photo: CODY CLOUD

They’re also sharing new single ‘Maybae Baeby’.

Words: Elly Watson

12th January 2023

Set for release on 3rd March on Polyvinyl, Xiu Xiu have announced their new album ‘Ignore Grief’.

Sharing first single ‘Maybae Baeby’ alongside the news, the band’s Jamie Stewart says, “In ‘Maybae Baeby,’ the singer’s viewpoint is of a young person hiding in a fantastical conversation with a tarantula in order to escape a physically abusive parent. We were hiding within this fantasy of a fantasy, following the model of the late 1950s sub genre of ‘Teen Tragedy Songs,’ to try and find a way to come to terms with a number of staggeringly horrendous events that occurred to people close to the band over the last 2 years.”

The track is accompanied by a video directed by the band’s Angela Seo, who explains, “The video is, for better or worse, about literal isolation, all the things we tell ourselves to should do or not do, forcing open a small crack and crawling deep into it, even if we know we shouldn’t, just to get away to somewhere else, even if it’s worse.”

Check it out below.

‘Ignore Grief’ Tracklisting:
1. The Real Chaos Cha Cha Cha
2. 666 Photos of Nothing
3. Esquerita, Little Richard
4. Maybae Baeby
5. Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier
6. Pahrump
7. Border Factory
8. Dracula Parrot, Moon Moth
9. Brothel Creeper
10. For M

