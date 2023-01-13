Watch You Me At Six drop new track ‘:mydopamine:’

Their new album, ‘Truth Decay’, is out next month.

Words: Elly Watson

13th January 2023

Ahead of the release of their eighth studio album ‘Truth Decay’ on 10th February, You Me At Six are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing their latest single ‘:mydopamine:’.

“Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, it’s responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation,” Josh Franceschi says. “This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”

Have a listen to ‘:mydopamine:’ below.

See You Me At Six live at the following dates:

FEBRUARY
01 - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
03 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
04 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
06 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
07 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
09 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
10 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
11 - Alexandra Palace, London

Get tickets to watch You Me At Six live now.

Tags: You Me At Six, Watch, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

You Me At Six Tickets

29.01.23 The Key Club (Buy)

01.02.23 Plymouth Pavilions (Buy)

07.02.23 O2 City Hall (Buy)

09.02.23 Motorpoint Arena (Buy)

10.02.23 Cardiff International Arena (Buy)

11.02.23 Alexandra Palace (Buy)

Popular right now

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens to feature on The National's new album

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens to feature on The National’s new album

Madonna announces global tour

Madonna announces global tour

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Sleaford Mods announce new album 'UK GRIM'

Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘UK GRIM’

More like this

Popular right now