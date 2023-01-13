Watch You Me At Six drop new track ‘:mydopamine:’
Their new album, ‘Truth Decay’, is out next month.
Ahead of the release of their eighth studio album ‘Truth Decay’ on 10th February, You Me At Six are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing their latest single ‘:mydopamine:’.
“Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, it’s responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation,” Josh Franceschi says. “This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”
Have a listen to ‘:mydopamine:’ below.
See You Me At Six live at the following dates:
FEBRUARY
01 - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
03 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
04 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
06 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
07 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
09 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
10 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
11 - Alexandra Palace, London
UK Tour Upgrade + Truth Decay Signed CD + Cassette
£20
UK Tour Upgrade + Truth Decay Signed CD + Vinyl + Cassette
£35
Truth Decay Decayed Black Vinyl + Signed CD + Cassette + T-Shirt + Zine
£61
Truth Decay Decayed Black Vinyl + Cassette
£25
Truth Decay Decayed Black Vinyl
£22
Truth Decay Candy + Truth Decay Deluxe Splatter Vinyl Signed Christmas Gift Bundle
£25
