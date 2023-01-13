Ahead of the release of their eighth studio album ‘Truth Decay’ on 10th February, You Me At Six are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing their latest single ‘:mydopamine:’.

“Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, it’s responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation,” Josh Franceschi says. “This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”

Have a listen to ‘:mydopamine:’ below.