Album Review

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Fronzoli

It’s easy to get swept up in the Aussies’ world.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Fronzoli

Reviewer: Jack Terry

Released: 10th November 2023

Label: What Reality?

Australia seems to have developed a knack for turning out psychedelic rock bands. Pitched between the audacious prog of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and the distorted experimentation of Tame Impala, you’ll find Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. On sixth album ‘Fronzoli’ they take influence from grunge, classic rock, jazz and electronic music to create a record that pushes the bounds of their OTT garage rock right to the edge of breaking. Opening with the three singles to have come from this album - ‘Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-N-G) Meow!’, ‘(I’m A Kadaver) Alakazam’, and ‘Dilemma Us From Evil’ – ‘Fronzoli’ kicks off with the kind of superb bombast in which Psychedelic Porn Crumpets feel most comfortable.

From the rousing choruses to the glittering embellishments of noodly guitars and twitching electronics, it’s easy to get swept up in the Aussies’ world. As one continues to careen down these rushing rapids, you are buffeted about on the bluffs of variety; the Muse-leaning grandeur of ‘Pillhouse (Papa Moonshine)’ highlights some arena-worthy aspirations and the swagger of ‘All Aboard The S.S. Sinker’ takes cues from Royal Blood’s earliest work. While styles may change, ‘Fronzoli’ retains an air of fun through the peculiar samples and oddball lyrics that furnish it.

Play Video

Tags: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Fronzoli via Rough Trade

Find ‘Fronzoli’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £12.99

Vinyl LP (blue) - £26.99

Vinyl LP (magenta) - £26.99

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Tickets

O2 Academy2 Birmingham, Birmingham

O2 Ritz, Manchester

Project House, Leeds

SWX, Bristol

KOKO, London

Engine Rooms Southampton, Southampton

Latest News

Girli announces sophomore album ‘Matriarchy’

Girli announces sophomore album Matriarchy

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single Houdini

Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut ‘Firebreak’

Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut Firebreak

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY