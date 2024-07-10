EP Review

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2

While Metronomy as a studio project is on a hiatus, there is still plenty to love here.

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2

Reviewer: Christopher Connor

Released: 12th July 2024

Label: Ninja Tune

Now more of a solo effort for frontman Joe Mount, Metronomy return with ‘Posse EP Volume 2’, which sees the protagonist collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect. ‘Nice Town’, with Pan Amsterdam, blends hip hop, electronic and jazz in an intriguing way, while ‘With Balance’, with its guests of Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen, has more of an acoustic feel, recalling early Bon Iver before segueing more into spoken word territory. It might seem an awkward marriage at first but it is fitting of the aims of the project, spotlighting artists from all backgrounds. It lends the EP an excitement factor, leading us to guess which direction it will head next. ‘Contact High’, featuring Miki and Faux Real, has more of an electronic and pop sheen to it, and is the most in keeping with Metronomy’s own back catalogue. The five tracks on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ offer fascinating glimpses at Joe Mount’s musical process with an amalgamation of genres and styles mixing in perfect synchronicity. While Metronomy as a studio project is on a hiatus, there is still plenty to love here.

Play Video

Tags: Metronomy, Reviews, EP Reviews

Buy Posse EP Volume 2 via Rough Trade

Find ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl 12 (black) - £18.99

Latest News

Fat Dog share huge new track ‘Wither’

Fat Dog share huge new track Wither’

Pohoda Festival 2024 cancelled following thunderstorm damage

Pohoda Festival 2024 cancelled following thunderstorm damage

Fontaines DC are the cover stars of DIY’s July/August 2024 issue! 

Fontaines DC are the cover stars of DIYs July/​August 2024 issue! 

Wasia Project, The Lemon Twigs, Lambrini Girls and more to play Reeperbahn 2024 

Wasia Project, The Lemon Twigs, Lambrini Girls and more to play Reeperbahn 2024 

Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single ‘Humble Me’

Killer Mike addresses Grammy arrest in latest single Humble Me’

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>BERWYN</strong> - WHO AM I </p>

BERWYN - WHO AM I 

An impeccably delivered expression of BERWYN’s multitudes.

12th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Metronomy</strong> - Posse EP Volume 2 </p>

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2 

A project that sees band leader Joe Mount collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Griff </strong>- vertigo</p>

Griff - vertigo

The sum of its parts is triumphant in quality.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Review

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2 

A project that sees band leader Joe Mount collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect.

11th July 2024, 8:00am

Interview

All The Small Things: Metronomy

All The Small Things: Metronomy

New LP "Small World' might mark Metronomy's most pared-back work to date, but as Joe Mount enters his self-proclaimed "phase two', he's feeling more content than ever.

23rd February 2022, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY