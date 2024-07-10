Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2 

EP Review
Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 24 Stars
While Metronomy as a studio project is on a hiatus, there is still plenty to love here.
Now more of a solo effort for frontman Joe Mount, Metronomy return with ‘Posse EP Volume 2’, which sees the protagonist collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect. ‘Nice Town’, with Pan Amsterdam, blends hip hop, electronic and jazz in an intriguing way, while ‘With Balance’, with its guests of Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen, has more of an acoustic feel, recalling early Bon Iver before segueing more into spoken word territory. It might seem an awkward marriage at first but it is fitting of the aims of the project, spotlighting artists from all backgrounds. It lends the EP an excitement factor, leading us to guess which direction it will head next. ‘Contact High’, featuring Miki and Faux Real, has more of an electronic and pop sheen to it, and is the most in keeping with Metronomy’s own back catalogue. The five tracks on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ offer fascinating glimpses at Joe Mount’s musical process with an amalgamation of genres and styles mixing in perfect synchronicity. While Metronomy as a studio project is on a hiatus, there is still plenty to love here.
