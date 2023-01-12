If ever there was a night designed to firmly blast away the lingering Christmas cobwebs and send you sweatily careering into the dizzying potential of the new year, then tonight’s first gathering for DIY’s Hello 2023 - which, this year, comes in association with new vinyl production platform FairSound - is surely it. Downstairs at our annual home of the Old Blue Last, there’s a queue to the door before anyone has even stepped on stage; upstairs, the atmosphere is more like a rowdy meat market than a fledgling first gig of the year. Why? Because tonight’s lineup is stacked, and it begins with an opening from Glasgow post-punks Humour.



Close your eyes and the manic vocals of Andreas Christodoulidis sound like a cross between scatting and a panic attack - garbled yips and yelps interspersed with heavy breathing and frenzied gibbering. Open them, and the frontman is an unnervingly still presence, as though whatever’s possessed his vocal chords hasn’t bothered to enter any other part of his body. It’s a strange juxtaposition, but one that aligns with Humour’s strain of ominous brood. Where ‘jeans’ and ‘pure misery’ stalk along like a barbed fence you wouldn’t want to trespass, closer ‘yeah, mud!’ makes for a moment of Parquet Courts-esque relief, a shard of light among the claustrophobia.