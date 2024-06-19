BUDGET

Vango Alpha 300 tent

Whether you’re flying solo or camping as a duo, this affordable offering will do the job. It’s lightweight, compact, and has a special ‘Nightfall’ bedroom designed to keep out that pesky sunshine in the morning. Job’s a good ‘un.

RRP: £79.99

Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

Outwell Jewel Magnetic Lantern

Trying to find your tent at night is hard enough, so you might as well make it easy for yourself once you arrive. This battery-powered light also sticks to metal tent poles, for added convenience.

RRP: £10.99

Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

Outwell Blaze Gas BBQ

Compact and portable, with a removable drip tray, this mini BBQ is simple but effective. And the best bit? It’s a mere twenty quid! That’s less than the price of a round these days!

RRP: £20

Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

Brothers Cider

The cider bus stalwart has undergone a rebrand for 2024, with swish new packaging and four new(ish) flavours: berry, raspberry and lime, zesty citrus, and a lethal pear cider that comes in at a very boozy 7%. Bottoms up!

RRP: £1.75 per can

Get it: Tesco, Morrisons, ASDA

Love Corn

With the price of festie food ever-rising, ditch the eight quid chips and get yourself a salty alternative that’s altogether friendlier on the wallet. Knock back a pack of crunchy corn niblets with your tinny and you’ll be a happy camper.

RRP: £3.25 for five packs

Get it: Sainsburys, Ocado