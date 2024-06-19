Festivals 2024’s festival season essentials
‘Tis the season! (For groundsheets, guy ropes, and tinnies, that is).
Summer is upon us and festival season is now firmly in full swing, and if you’re heading to an event in the next few weeks - especially this year’s edition of Glastonbury, which kicks off next week - we know that you’ll want to get yourself prepared.
So, whether you’re the type of festival goer who wants to bring everything including the kitchen sink, or you’re trying to do Summer ‘24 on the thriftiest of dimes, we’ve got some top tips for pre-camp planning in our handy guide to this year’s essentials - and it’s ready for the most budget and bougie amongst us. Dive in now…
BUDGET
Vango Alpha 300 tent
Whether you’re flying solo or camping as a duo, this affordable offering will do the job. It’s lightweight, compact, and has a special ‘Nightfall’ bedroom designed to keep out that pesky sunshine in the morning. Job’s a good ‘un.
RRP: £79.99
Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk
Outwell Jewel Magnetic Lantern
Trying to find your tent at night is hard enough, so you might as well make it easy for yourself once you arrive. This battery-powered light also sticks to metal tent poles, for added convenience.
RRP: £10.99
Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk
Outwell Blaze Gas BBQ
Compact and portable, with a removable drip tray, this mini BBQ is simple but effective. And the best bit? It’s a mere twenty quid! That’s less than the price of a round these days!
RRP: £20
Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk
Brothers Cider
The cider bus stalwart has undergone a rebrand for 2024, with swish new packaging and four new(ish) flavours: berry, raspberry and lime, zesty citrus, and a lethal pear cider that comes in at a very boozy 7%. Bottoms up!
RRP: £1.75 per can
Get it: Tesco, Morrisons, ASDA
Love Corn
With the price of festie food ever-rising, ditch the eight quid chips and get yourself a salty alternative that’s altogether friendlier on the wallet. Knock back a pack of crunchy corn niblets with your tinny and you’ll be a happy camper.
RRP: £3.25 for five packs
Get it: Sainsburys, Ocado
BOUGIE
Breakfast Protein Balls
For an easily transportable brekkie on the go, these muffin-inspired protein balls are healthy, nutritious and oh so delish. Nab their trio of breakfast flavours to start your festival day right - available in Blueberry Oat, Chocolate Chip and Coffee Oat varieties.
RRP: £18.99 for 10 packs
Get it: theproteinballco.com
The Lotus Grill
This portable BBQ not only goes from stone cold to flaming hot in literally four minutes thanks to its battery-powered fan, it also promises not to leave scorch marks on the grass. Perfect for festivals where you want to eat well but leave no trace.
RRP: £150
Get it: souschef.co.uk
NICE Session Wine
When stamina is key for a full weekend of fun, try NICE’s new Session Wine - a lower alcohol 3.4% bev, designed for maximum enjoyment and minimum hangovers. Available in merlot or sauvignon blanc bottles.
RRP: £10 per bottle
Get it: nice-drinks.co.uk
Dark Forest Water Bottle
Why limit your style statements to mere clothes and jewellery? With this pretty, fairytale design water bottle, you can save the planet and look like a woodland creature while doing so. Flower crowns are SO passé.
RRP: £18.99
Get it: attitudeclothing.co.uk
Wild Country Zonda 4EP tent
Perfect for families or groups of pals who want a bit more space, the Zonda features an inflatable design for easy pitching, plus darkened inner bedrooms to stop your temporary house turning into a temporary sauna. Good news all round.
RRP: £499.99
Get it: outdoorworlddirect.co.uk
