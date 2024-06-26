A brand new venue, stunning views and zipwire antics make for a jubilant 20th anniversary of Rock in Rio Lisboa

How do you celebrate a 20th birthday in style? Unlike those who observed their milestones in lockdown, Rock In Rio Lisboa went all out this year. With endless firework shows and colossal headliners, RIR Lisboa has proven why the festival has remained a juggernaut throughout two decades of operation. Though it’s technically a branch of the Rock In Rio family of festivals, which originated in its namesake Brazil, the Lisbon edition has firmly established its own identity against the gorgeous blue skies of Portugal.

Across two sold-out nights, the second weekend of RIR Lisboa saw over 160,000 swarm through the festival in their first year at Parque Tejo. Situated right next to the Tagus River, the park offers ample space for even more stages, food stalls and rides than previously. There’s also a ferris wheel if you can’t get enough of Portugal’s stunning landscape, and a zipwire, where you can glide across the main stage and get a uniquely close-up view of its performers.

They say Portugal is the land of the three Fs: fado, Fatima, and futebol. RIR Lisboa paid its due reverence to the futebol by halting all music programming to air its Euros game against Turkey across all four stages. Watching the sheer mass of festivalgoers celebrate Portugal’s three goals against Turkey provides a uniquely intimate and breathtaking portrayal of the country – and being able to celebrate the win with tens of thousands of Portuguese people feels even more special.