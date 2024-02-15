Declan McKenna: Beach Boy

Protest songs about dodgy men in power are rarely the material of giddy, feverishly-received Reading Festival sets, but try telling that to Declan McKenna’s many, many fans. If you didn’t catch that show last August, you can get a taste of it on TikTok, where there are videos of screaming teenagers pogoing to his anthemic 2015 breakthrough hit ‘Brazil’ - written after football gatekeepers FIFA controversially awarded the 2014 World Cup to a country mired in poverty. After going viral on the platform in 2022, ‘Brazil’ hurtled into the UK singles chart; now, it’s approaching half a billion Spotify streams globally.

At Reading, Declan drew a rapturous response from the moment he walked on waving an old metal detector. Yes, it looked a bit random, but it was actually a quirky nod to the visual world he was already building for his third studio album ‘What Happened to the Beach?’, which dropped earlier this month, sporting a metal detector on its cover. Dressed in a natty mismatched suit and bright yellow tie, the 25-year-old looked every inch the stylish alternative pop star, and performed like one too - taking to Reading’s main stage like a duck (or perhaps a seagull, another ‘…Beach?’ motif) to water.

Given how poised he appears on stage, it’s a slight surprise to hear Declan say that he finds “big gigs like Reading the least enjoyable” to play. “Because they’re so built up, I can never fully enjoy it in the moment,” he admits. “You want to interact with the crowd, but at the same time, you don’t want to be controlled too much by what’s going on out there.” It’s only later, when he sees videos of himself on stage, that he thinks: “Shit.” As in, “Shit, that was BIG…”

Throughout today’s hour-long interview, Declan is thoughtful and self-assured without taking himself too seriously. Journalists have been calling him “wise beyond his years” since he broke through with ‘Brazil’ and his excellent debut album, 2018’s ‘What Do You Think About the Car?’, which came out when he was just 18. But it’s fair to say Declan wears his success lightly.

At this point, with two hit albums to his name (2020’s second LP ‘Zeros’ narrowly missed out on the top spot, landing at Number Two) and a third dropping, does he feel like a pop star? “Like, I try to embody that a bit with my performance,” he says. “I think if you’re a performer, you have to be a little bit larger than life. It’s an extension of yourself at the end of the day, but you’re there to put on a show. So there is something to [be said for] buying into your own mythology in that moment. But outside of that, I wouldn’t say I feel like a pop star.”

Declan isn’t the kind of artist who gives snappy, pat answers, so he allows himself to flesh out this thought. “I don’t know if it registers with me the way it does to some people,” he continues. “It’s very different depending on where I am. Sometimes you feel a bit overwhelmed. Like, ‘I feel like everyone’s looking at me’.” He lets out a self-deprecating laugh. “Then sometimes I feel like no one knows who the fuck I am – I mean, probably both are true,” he shrugs. “But do I feel like a pop star? I guess it must have sunk in a bit at this point, just because of where I’m at with it all.”