Declan McKenna - What Happened To The Beach?

Decidedly mature yet still with that same self-aware playfulness, this is undoubtedly his most eclectic offering to date.

Reviewer: Daisy Carter

Released: 9th February 2024

Label: Columbia

Going off its title alone, you’d be forgiven for thinking that on this third offering, Declan McKenna was potentially plotting a return to the roots of his 2017 debut ‘What Do You Think About The Car?’. Or maybe, you heard buoyant second single ‘Nothing Works’ and were put in mind of 2020’s ‘Zeros’, replete with maximalist arrangements and glam rock textures. In reality, though, ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ is something entirely its own. From the off-kilter percussion of ‘Breath Of Light’ to the riff-led swagger of ‘The Phantom Buzz (Kick In)’, via louche grooves (‘Honest Test’; ‘Mezzanine’) and the distinctly Beatles tone of ‘I Write The News’ (which follows TikTok losing its collective mind over Dec’s Macca-sounding ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ cover, after all) - ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ is an exercise in refined ideas and original execution. The only vague question mark lies in what’s alluded to by the slightly eerie, sub-60 seconds closer ‘4 More Years’. When we can expect LP4, perhaps? Regardless of that particular conundrum, here Declan is truly coming into his own as one of indie’s most innovative minds. Decidedly mature yet still with that same self-aware playfulness, this is undoubtedly his most eclectic offering to date.

