Dorian Electra: Star Treatment

To dig further into the subject, Electra turned to Kaitlyn Tiffany’s book Everything I Need, I Get From You: a journalist-cum-1D-stan account of the importance of fandom. “She felt like she was making a difference and she was fighting for a just cause. Who doesn't want to feel like they’re a part of something like that?” Electra reasons. “It might be getting an album to Number One, or doing something to their competitor so they weren't in the charts. Human beings are wired for meaning and community, but community is not something that capitalism is into.”

One of the resounding emotions present across ‘Fanfare’ is the increasing absurdity of capitalistic greed, something that Electra illustrates in ‘Manmade Horrors’ and its litany of eye-scouring imagery: “You may live to see a Minion with a strap-on / Live to see a slutty Mao Zedong thong”. Technically it wasn’t a strap-on, Electra clarifies. “It was a crochet minion with a sock for people with penises, you could put the penis into the nose,” they laugh.

What concerned them was that such demand for irritating, chipmunk-voiced marketing shills was becoming increasingly inescapable. “There’s a factory somewhere in the world that is probably using toxic chemicals to produce this one-off item, and somebody is being exploited for the purpose of a joke that you can purchase for $5 and get delivered to your house in two days or less,” they argue. “It’ll be in the back of your closet, and eventually in a landfill. But the reaction that I see so many people having around me is that I can't help but have to laugh at it.”

If Rule 34 of the internet dictates ‘if it exists, there is porn of it’, then Electra has discovered another rule: ‘if it exists, there is a way to profit from it’. The ability to capitalise off anything is taken to deliriously creative heights on ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’. Though it is about “anal sex, basically”, the music video questions what it would be like if those cities became tourist attractions, even featuring its own Sodom and Gomorrah merch.

“I got really obsessed with souvenir shops when I was on tour last year,” Electra explains. “I was visiting Italy, thinking about how you can buy a T-shirt that has Roman emperors on it. That was literally a murderous dictator, but when it's separated by enough time in history, it just becomes yet another thing to make money off of. It's so funny and bizarre! I’ve always been fascinated with that, especially the way that mediaeval stuff is so romanticised now aesthetically, but that shit was horrible. Mad people were being oppressed everywhere.”

Electra has long explored medievalism in their music, but they also found it an apt metaphor to describe the mechanisms of Internet anonymity on ‘anon’. “What people will say behind an anime avatar on Twitter is radically different from something they would say to somebody face to face,” they deadpan. “On the one hand, it's empowered people to develop queer identities online before they ever felt comfortable coming out to their family – that should be celebrated. But by the same token, you can also explore dark and hateful identities. People feel powerless in their own lives because they're politically and economically disenfranchised and turn to these platforms online to exercise what they feel is some sort of power.

“You give people that much power and you're looking at mob rule,” they conclude. “It just feels very mediaeval to me in a lot of ways, and the anonymity fuels it because it's really a lack of accountability for what you say and do online.”

