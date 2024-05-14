Both Moloney and Hicklin grew up in the Midlands – in Birmingham and the Black Country respectively, as they’re keen to point out – and the region’s post-industrial identity runs through every facet of the album. It’s an area that lacks the cultural framework of somewhere like Manchester or London where bands are given the means to climb the ranks of the music industry without leaving their hometown.

“Making it in art, when you’re from round here, is getting out of here,” says Callum. “It can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Yeah the infrastructure’s not there, but there’s a generational, bred-in lack of want and urgency for creativity; for non-factory workers basically.” This lack of a path towards art is something that chimes with Joe too, and will resonate across any part of the UK that was once defined by industry. “The history of the area is just hard work,” says the frontman. “It’s labourers and factory workers. Then that industry was taken away, and it was generations of people just trying to find something to do to get by.”

The duo are at pains to stress that they’re not pessimists – they believe in the Midlands, and see positives on the horizon. “I think things are improving,” Callum says. “There’s a huge art scene that’s thriving, but Midlanders are always walking uphill. I think it’s taken a couple of generations to catch up. In the Black Sabbath era, it had its flowers, but recently they’re starting to regrow.”

The album tackles these ideas in ways that should echo far wider than just the Midlands. “It’s obviously about where I’m from,” says Joe, “but that’s a million different places, just in England.” He stops to think. “It’s that want for us to recognise our similarities through the hardships, rather than all the shit that keeps us butting heads with each other. The big hopeful moment is ‘DiG!’, at the end of the album, which is the big closing curtains, roll-the-credits moment. That’s where I really wanted to emphasise: ‘Just remember there is a thread of hope in all of this shit, of recognising that it is shit, and it’s shit for all of us’. There’s hope in the connection of the struggle.

“The point is that politics is personal,” he continues. “Your whole life is political. We’re not listing atrocities by politicians, but we are talking about life. Everyone had a bad time in lockdown. Me and my missus were living in a converted garage in Birmingham, covered in black mould, with our two dogs; my wife’s a teacher, she was teaching from home – it was a madhouse. Luckily for us, we had this giant silver lining of coming up with BIG SPECIAL. But the class stuff, the mental health stuff, it’s all ongoing, and it’s still informing what we’re making.”

With only two members, it would be easy to imagine BIG SPECIAL putting Joe and Callum under a lot of pressure, but the unity and connection they’re hoping to stoke clearly begins at home. “We rarely disagree,” says Callum. “It’s been a learning curve, touring and doing all this stuff. It’s strange labour, and it’s a lot of work to be done for two lads, but we could run a corner shop with a lot more hard work in it and we wouldn’t fall out there either. I see us as more of a comedy two-piece than a band,” he chuckles. “It’s like the Two Ronnies in the van,” grins Joe. “One-two-three-four!”

