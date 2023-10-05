Your forthcoming EP will be your first release as Georgia Gets By, having been in BROODS for over a decade. Why did now feel like the right time for a solo project?

I think it partly came about due to the pandemic. Caleb was living back in NZ and I was in LA. We both naturally started writing separately a lot. I always organize my demos into tracklists; little bodies of work. I probably wrote a few EPs to be honest, but this one that I’m sharing felt the most special to me. I didn’t really start imagining it actually coming out until quite late in the process. It was a nice change to work without a release in mind.

Creatively, what have you found most surprising, and most challenging, about working as a solo artist?

I think the best and hardest part is the feeling of independence. It was definitely strange to begin with. I often look to other people to tell me whether what I’m doing is good enough or to gauge whether the song I just wrote connects, but I noticed after a while that my own desires became a lot more urgent. I think having a wonderful group of collaborators and friends around me brings that out of me too. Cheers to everyone who looked me dead in the eye and said “But what do you want?"

Your EP title, 'Fish Bird Baby Boy', speaks to concepts of nature and new life. What is it about this phrase that you feel captures this collection of tracks?

To me, the process of making this EP was a practice in not resisting. Of trying to be more fluid with it and trust your feelings, even when you can’t intellectualise them. 'Fish Bird Baby Boy' came from me sitting outside in my siblings' back yard and thinking about how nature doesn’t resist itself. How animals know, instinctively, how to move with things rather than against. A bird on the wind or a fish with the current.

