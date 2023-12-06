Get To Know... Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Tell us the best (and worst) advice you've ever been given as a musician...

The best advice I’ve ever received was from Dave Cobb actually: any song you write, play it while you watch Molly Ringwald’s dance scene from The Breakfast Club. If the tempo lines up with her movements, you’re almost sure to make the entire room dance!

The worst advice? I’ve received so much of that I don’t even know where to begin…

You're based in Chicago as a band, but you hail from Texas - how would you describe these respective music scenes? How do you think these environments have helped shape the Brigitte Calls Me Baby sound?

I’m from a small town in Texas, I really didn’t fit in there at all. I know that sounds cliché, but one of the biggest effects on my music has been from that isolation. It has informed a lot of our music, honestly. That being said, there must be something in the water in my hometown because I’m from the same area as a lot of amazing artists. In fact, one particularly whose star is on the rise is Teezo Touchdown.

If people could take away one thing from your music, what would it be?

It’s all I have to offer, if ever I seem aloof. It’s all in the music. Is that really corny?? Oh well, it’s true!

Finally, we're coming round for Christmas dinner - what are you making?

I usually make a cheesecake, so let’s try that... oh, and egg nog too. Both big vices of mine!