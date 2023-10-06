We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Mary In The Junkyard - Tuesday

Welcome to your new favourite band. Dropping their debut single ‘Tuesday’, Mary In The Junkyard already have us hypnotised. Lead singer Clara’s vocals are at once sickly sweet and uncanny, coasting through the track with flavours of PJ Harvey, beabadoobee and Ellie Rowsell all mixed up into one. While the instrumentation swells from stripped back shoegaze into a grungy crescendo, the lyricism in this 5-minute long tale is an adventurous opener to an exciting new name to know. Building up a cult following off the back of some hyped shows at Brixton Windmill, it seems the band are finally ready to burst out of the London live scene and into the world. And if ‘Tuesday’ is anything to go off, they’ll be shooting right to the top. (Lucy Harbron)

Brigitte Calls me Baby - Impressively Average

BCMB’s lead singer Wes Leavins, we’re told, was brought in by Baz Luhrmann to help record vocals for the recent Elvis biopic, such is his winningly authentic ‘50s croon - a fact that rings out in spades in the Chicago band’s second offering, ‘Impressively Average’. But while Leavins brings the Roy Orbison factor to the decidedly better-than-average nugget, around him sit the sort of immediate indie guitars that could line up next to the mid-‘00s peak of The Vaccines, Spector et al. Baby, it’s a delight. (Lisa Wright)

Unflirt - Someday

A new dreamy girl anthem just dropped thanks to Unflirt. Delivering a wistful soundtrack for the opening of autumn, ‘Someday’ is primed and ready to be added to your yearning, staring-out-the-window-pretending-to-be-in-a-music-video playlists. Putting Unflirt’s angelic vocals front and centre, ‘Someday’ is just as personal and intimate as all her other tracks, but swells to new and beautiful heights. With real classic touches that feel picked straight from Alanis Morrisette or The Cranberries, this is the sort of song you'd expect to hear on an iconic 00s film soundtrack. (Lucy Harbron)

Deary - sleepsong

Considering the current state of the world, it often feels like it might be preferable to climb into a sensory deprivation tank and firmly shut the lid. Anyone else? Well, never fear, because Deary are here with the sonic equivalent - meditative and ethereal, the layered instrumental of 'sleepsong' envelops the listener such that you feel as if you could be floating, suspended in that liminal space between consciousness and dreams. Recalling Mazzy Star or Mac DeMarco at his most laid back, it's an utterly blissful four-minute escape. (Daisy Carter)

The Umlauts - Mad Blue Love

The nine-strong, pan-European outfit The Umlauts have released their latest cut ‘Mad Blue Love’. The faintly eerie, DIY take on post-punk marches to an eclectic combination of dizzying drums, wailing synths and – at least from the sound of it – a triangle. It comes ahead of their delightfully named debut album ‘SLAGS’, set for release later this month. From the trajectory of their singles to date, it’s due to be one of the most interesting European exports in quite a while. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Shelf Lives - All Grown Up

“Everything is fucked,” begins Canadian / English duo Shelf Lives on ‘All Grown Up’ - a track that suggests their attitude to age advancement is one of reluctant acceptance rather than easy contentment. Over warped guitar growls, twitchy beats and skittering vocals, the answer, they suggest, can go one of many ways: “Take your meds”, “Get an addiction”, “Break your legs”. We’ll not go on record as co-signing the latter two, but we’ll give a thumbs up to the darkly unsettling vibe of the track nonetheless. (Lisa Wright)

Yasmin Hass - Cleo

Arriving by the still-technically-under-wraps label Cool Online, Aussie-born and London-raised Yasmin Hass dropped her first single this week, as well as announcing her debut EP ‘Worst of Me’ (due for release in November). “I don’t wanna lie on the tracks, train coming / I’m dying, I’m dying to be someone else,” Yasmin sings on ‘Cleo’, a warmly atmospheric declaration of breaking out of her comfort zone. It’s a more than impressive offering for her first time out the gate, and promises great things from the rest of the project. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Peter Xan - Rejection Anthem

With his debut EP 'God Save The King' dropping today, Peter Xan is fast cementing himself as one of London's most exciting underground prospects. Boasting tracks that feature the production chops of Dan Carey and Grian Chatten, the project is a blistering six-track statement of intent. While pre-release singles 'Pressure' and 'Hostage' (on the 2024 EA FC soundtrack) are rightly lauded, a new gem comes in the form of 'Rejection Anthem': tinged with desperation, teetering on the edge of chaos, it lands squarely on the right side of contemporary, intelligent, indie-rock. (Daisy Carter)

Ananya - i feel so new