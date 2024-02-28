Interview Get To Know… EFÉ
The buzzy indie-pop aficionado who’s set to take 2024 by storm - her way.
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
This week we meet 23 year-old Anita Ikharo, better known as Dublin’s most recent stellar export EFÉ. She’s something of a musical chameleon - her tracks to date are able to sit as comfortably under Radio 1’s pop banner as they are within 6Music’s alternative sphere - and she’s no stranger to the live circuit either, having supported an array of big names and played not one but two sets at Glasto last year. Now kicking off 2024 as she means to go on, EFÉ’s recent cut ‘Truth☆Truth’ leans more into rock inclinations than any of her previous output, which saw her merge woozy bedroom-pop with beabadoobee-esque grungy guitars.
Read on for the lowdown on EFÉ’s first gig, her native Dublin scene, and what she’s got in the works for the rest of ‘24…
What was the first gig you ever went to?
My first ever gig was Beyoncé - the Formation Tour! (I couldn’t afford it, but somehow one of my friends got a ticket).
You hail from Dublin, which musically seems to be going from strength to strength! What do you think of the scene there at the moment?
It’s growing, which is just so cool and exciting! It’s so nice to see the community of really cool artists and creatives that are coming up there.
You’ve supported artists as varied as JPEGMAFIA, Paolo Nutini, and Still Woozy. How do you go about winning over different audiences, and how would these sets compare with an EFÉ headline gig?
Ohh it’s so, SO fun, but also super scary. I think just being yourself is sooo key - showing your humour and doing little quirky things can make you stand out from a typical support act, which definitely helps with winning people over haha. Crowds can really differ, but it’s always kinda cool scoping out the vibe!
Your first release of 2024, ‘Truth☆Truth’, showcases a rockier side to your sound than the bedroom-pop leanings of your previous EPs. What else can people expect from your upcoming singles?
I think I do want to tap into the rockier side of me, but I won’t completely let go of the bedroom-pop, cute sounding music! I also wanna merge those styles together to make something very cool - watch this space haha.
Who would be your dream collaborator?
SZA!!! I’ve listened to her since I was 14, so that would be a huge full circle moment.
What are your plans for the rest of the year music-wise? Is there an EP/album coming?
I think I wanna have fun and release singles, and to capture worlds around those singles to build build build!
Finally, DIY are coming around for dinner - what are you cooking?
OMG I MAKE THE MOST AMAZING VEGETARIAN SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS (I’m not even vegetarian)!
