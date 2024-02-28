Get To Know... EFÉ

Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.

This week we meet 23 year-old Anita Ikharo, better known as Dublin’s most recent stellar export EFÉ. She’s something of a musical chameleon - her tracks to date are able to sit as comfortably under Radio 1’s pop banner as they are within 6Music’s alternative sphere - and she’s no stranger to the live circuit either, having supported an array of big names and played not one but two sets at Glasto last year. Now kicking off 2024 as she means to go on, EFÉ’s recent cut ‘Truth☆Truth’ leans more into rock inclinations than any of her previous output, which saw her merge woozy bedroom-pop with beabadoobee-esque grungy guitars.

Read on for the lowdown on EFÉ’s first gig, her native Dublin scene, and what she’s got in the works for the rest of ‘24…

