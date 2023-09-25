Neu Get To Know… Hailey Knox
To mark the recent launch of Focusrite’s Scarlet 4th Gen range, we chat to the LA-based pop singer about her recent tracks, and being involved in the campaign.
Today, to mark the recent launch of Focusrite’s Scarlett 4th Gen range, we’re chatting to Hailey Knox, one of the talented singer songwriters involved in their campaign highlighting a new generation of music makers from around the world. Based in Los Angeles but originally from New York State, the slick and multi-facted pop star released her recent single ‘Future Me’ back in July, and here, we learn a little more about what makes her tick…
Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.
Here for a good time but might cry.
Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why)?
I grew up listening to a lot of genres, I love Tyler, the Creator's experimental side and how he always looked like he was having fun. I also love Justin Bieber's melodies and the tone of his voice. Rihanna's songs, energy, everything about her.
What was the first gig you ever went to?
Hilary duff lol!
You're based in LA! What do you think of the music scene there at the moment
There’s so many talented musicians and artists it’s been really inspiring.
What inspirations outside of music have an impact on your songwriting?
Self discovery plays a huge part in my songwriting. Coming out to LA and meeting new people and seeing different perspectives. Anything can be a song so something as ordinary as walking my dog can inspire an idea.
Your latest track 'Future Me' came out earlier in the summer; can you tell us a little about what inspired the song?
I had a hard month where I was feeling uncomfortable in my skin. [It] probably had to do with me comparing myself to other people, and feeling unsure of where I’m heading.
You're currently part of Focusrite's new campaign around the launch of the Scarlett 4th Gen; what was your first experience like using Scarlett gear?
I first started with a Scarlett when I began producing on GarageBand. It was exciting to be able to get my ideas out and I remember some of my early demos that were laughable but got me to where I am.
How has this sort of production equipment helped with your musical career so far?
I still use it with my loop pedal which a lot of my ideas start from, and it’s also great for the videos I make online because I can take it anywhere and it’s easy to set up.
What advice would you give to any young artists just starting out now?
Nothing happens over night, have fun, and don’t be afraid to fail and trust your instincts. I’m still reminding myself of these things.
If people could take away one thing from your music, what would it be?
I just want them to feel something.
