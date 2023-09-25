Get To Know... Hailey Knox

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

Here for a good time but might cry.

Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why)?

I grew up listening to a lot of genres, I love Tyler, the Creator's experimental side and how he always looked like he was having fun. I also love Justin Bieber's melodies and the tone of his voice. Rihanna's songs, energy, everything about her.

What was the first gig you ever went to?

Hilary duff lol!

You're based in LA! What do you think of the music scene there at the moment

There’s so many talented musicians and artists it’s been really inspiring.

What inspirations outside of music have an impact on your songwriting?

Self discovery plays a huge part in my songwriting. Coming out to LA and meeting new people and seeing different perspectives. Anything can be a song so something as ordinary as walking my dog can inspire an idea.