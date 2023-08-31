Pixey & other artists team up with Focusrite to launch Scarlett 4th Gen

For the better part of two decades, Focusrite have been at the forefront of at-home recording and now, twelve years on since the launch of its innovative Scarlett range, the audio brand have announced details of its latest incarnation, the Scarlett 4th Gen.

Today (Thursday 31st August), Focusrite have unveiled plans to release a reimagined range - including its Solo, 2i2, 4i4, Solo Studio, and 2i2 Studio interfaces - which all offer even greater audio specifications and creative opportunities, all while still being incredible easy to use for solo artists or multi-instrumentalists who want to work from the comfort of their own home studio. The even better news? The interfaces all come in at well under £300, ensuring the Scarlett still offers the highest quality experience but at the most reasonable price point.



What’s more, the brand have teamed up with a handful of new artists from across the world - including DIY favourite Pixey - to showcase the innovative new technology behind their latest range of products. Alongside Pixey, the brand are highlighting a new generation of music makers from around the world, including Shanghai-based singer-songwriter Nei-Nei, German act Philine Sonny, Mexico City-based multihypenate Adryanna Cauduro and Minneapolis singer Mayyadda, who have all been able to explore their music with the help of the Scarlett range.

Check out Pixey’s performance, as part of the campaign, below.