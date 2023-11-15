Neu Get To Know… Humane The Moon
The East Londoner channeling frustration and angst into raw sonic catharsis.
Hello and welcome to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
Hailing from East London’s Leytonstone, Humane The Moon is a project born of dissatisfaction and desire - dissatisfaction with the Groundhog Day mundanity of the standard 9-5, and desire for something more visceral than the more mellow bands of his youth. And with the release of his debut EP (out today), both these fundamentals have been firmly realised. Written predominantly between working 11 hour days as an electrician, ‘Mythomania’ spans four tracks of gritty, kitchen-sink indie that practically demands to be seen in a live setting.
Read on for more about Humane The Moon’s inspirations, origin story, and go-to dinner menu…
Who were some artists that inspired you when you were first starting out (and why)?
When I started writing for Humane The Moon, there were a lot of artists inspiring it: The Strokes, James Blake, Radiohead. But the main catalyst was Fontaines D.C. - listening to them ignited an understanding that the energy and the message of music can resonate over the technicality of it. I think this freed up how I was writing - realising that repetition can enhance and not hinder a song. And that a progression doesn’t need fifteen stops along the way to make you feel something.
You'd played in a few East London bands before launching Human The Moon - how does this project differ to your previous work?
In previous bands I had written without clear direction and just let feeling dictate the tracks. Which more often than not led to inward facing music, [that was] quite difficult to translate into a live setting. Whereas Humane The Moon was written with the live show in mind. Somewhere to let off steam and focus on the experience, giving the tracks some objectivity.
What's the story behind your first instrument?
I had been around my brother Louis’ guitars growing up, which I'd sporadically adopt to learn an Arctic Monkeys song on, but the first instrument I bought was during lockdown. I’d just started working on site the December prior, and as construction stayed open throughout the chaos, I couldn’t spend my pay checks in the pub. Instead, I treated myself to a baby blue mustang.
Your recent single is called 'Ozymandius' - the title of a poem by Percy Bysshe Shelly. Where else do you draw inspiration from?
The songs are products of experience. Music, books, something on the tele, a conversation. When something pops up I just scramble out my phone and jot it down before it goes - which it often does.
Tell us the best advice you've ever been given as a musician...
Have fun with it.
There's a distinct sense of frustration or angsty energy to your debut EP, 'Mythomania'. How does this translate and connect in a live setting?
It’s a release when the songs are performed, for us and the crowd. It’s how they’re intended to be played.
Finally, we're coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?
Fish fingers as an amuse-bouche, followed by a little underground main course I call spag bol.
'Mythomania' is out today; you can catch Humane The Moon headline The Hackney Social tomorrow (16th November).
