Get To Know... Humane The Moon

Hello and welcome to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.

Hailing from East London’s Leytonstone, Humane The Moon is a project born of dissatisfaction and desire - dissatisfaction with the Groundhog Day mundanity of the standard 9-5, and desire for something more visceral than the more mellow bands of his youth. And with the release of his debut EP (out today), both these fundamentals have been firmly realised. Written predominantly between working 11 hour days as an electrician, ‘Mythomania’ spans four tracks of gritty, kitchen-sink indie that practically demands to be seen in a live setting.

Read on for more about Humane The Moon’s inspirations, origin story, and go-to dinner menu…

