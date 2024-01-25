Home Counties, Cosmorat and more ramp up the energy for Night Three of DIY’s Hello 2024 series

If there’s one new band across the whole of our Hello 2023 series so far that could walk on to any stage, from club to major festival, and kill it without any further development needed, it’s Cosmorat. Hailing from the US but now based in London, there’s a total confidence to frontwoman Taylor Pollock’s on stage presence that’s a joy to watch; pissing about with the crowd and throwing devil fingers between tracks, she makes it all look easy - a sentiment compounded by the playful setlist that veers seamlessly from riffing rock anthems to the bratty playground chants of ‘Backseat Baby’. A little bit Sleigh Bells, a little bit Paramore, Cosmorat have that unteachable je ne sais quoi. We predict big things.

Having already pricked up the ears of Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten and Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey - who teamed up to produce his recent EP ‘GOD SAVE THE KING’ - British-Nigerian Peter Xan is on fiery form, stepping out over his monitors and instructing the crowd to crouch down for an explosive bounce back. Despite hailing from London, his anthemic indie-rock feels like it would find a natural home up north, where the hooks are direct and the messages streamlined. Having already enlisted Rudimental for a 2022 single, however, Xan is evidently making waves across the cities and genres.

